Testing has been the primary measurement the state says it is using to understand the spread of the coronavirus, to determine how to keep the public safe and when businesses can reopen.

“Our goal is 85,000 tests/week or approximately 12,000 tests/day,” according to the Badger Bounce Back Plan released by Gov. Tony Evers on April 20.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has frequently used that figure in describing the state’s capacity to test for the new virus, highlighting how that capacity continues to increase. But the figure is at odds with the number of tests actually able to be processed based on the supplies available.

The number of tests the state processes is dramatically lower than what it says is its capacity. On average, there are 2,000 tests processed per day, only 18 percent of what officials say is the state’s current capacity, according to DHS data. Capacity for testing — and the capability to process tests — are defined differently by DHS, offering vastly different outlooks for how much testing is actually being done.

The reason for the discrepancy? Supply shortages — reagents, kits, even cotton swabs. Testing capacity, they say, is a measurement of what testing instruments are capable of, not what they are actually doing now.

As a result of those shortages, hospitals say they have adapted their testing guidelines to align with the number of tests they are able to process, not the capacity number.

The state has acknowledged the supply shortage and is actively working to get more supplies through the federal government and partnerships with private companies, including Madison-based Exact Sciences, according to records from Evers’ office and DHS. Evers has sent two letters to the Federal Emergency Management Agency requesting supplies for Wisconsin.

But gaps in the testing data DHS has released and discrepancies in how the term “capacity” is used makes it difficult for the public to track how the testing rate is increasing, who is processing tests and where in the state testing is occurring. Legislative Republicans have emphasized that concern, saying they want more details about how the Evers administration is measuring progress and what specific data is being used to make decisions.

After the Cap Times asked DHS about its definition of lab “capacity,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said in an emailed statement Thursday: “Capacity is not the same as utilization, and we do have some work to do there. Currently, we are using between two and three thousand of those tests per day,” she said. “The most important thing for the residents of Wisconsin to know is that we are increasing access to testing, and that anyone with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider and ask to be tested.”

DHS has added more COVID-19 data to its website over the last few weeks. The agency added a daily breakdown of tests processed statewide over the last two weeks to its website on Monday but will not disclose the labs with which it is working, and details of how many tests each one is processing. It also provides no geographic information on where patient testing is occurring, unlike Illinois and Michigan. On Wednesday, DHS also began listing COVID-19 outbreaks at specific facilities, including nursing homes in the state.

Capacity for tests vs. actual tests

The term “capacity” is cited often by the Department of Health Services when discussing its progress in meeting its testing benchmark, although the term does not reflect how many tests labs are currently processing. The agency has published a disclaimer on its website stating “capacity is dependent on availability of test supplies and adequate staffing.”

Capacity, as it is used by the state, does not mean it is actually administering and processing that many tests, only that there are laboratories with instruments that could process that number.

The state's top health officials have not always drawn clear distinctions between the number of tests administered in Wisconsin and labs' capacity for processing those tests. In media briefings, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has referred to the 85,000 weekly testing benchmark as a measure of capacity, suggesting the state is nearing that number in its ability to process that many tests.

“We are at almost 11,000 tests a day. Our goal of 85,000 (a week) means about 12,000 tests a day,” said Palm on April 27. “From a capacity perspective, we have made significant and really important progress towards that goal… we continue to work with partners to bring more labs online to expand the capacity we have.”

Palm has acknowledged that because of supply shortages the actual rate at which people are being tested has a “long way to go.”

Despite the 11,000 tests DHS says the state has the capacity to run, the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network — a consortium of labs that have partnered to process COVID-19 tests — have been averaging only 1,500-2,000 COVID-19 tests per day, according to a background memo Evers sent to the Legislature on April 24.

“Overall, the data suggests that current testing is below capacity,” DHS spokeswoman Jennifer Miller said in an email.

Between April 13 and 19, 14,029 tests were reported, received and processed by local health departments, Miller said. The estimated total capacity for that timeframe would be 54,859 tests based on the lab’s self-reported per day capacity as they reported it to public health electronically, she said.

It is unclear how many labs were processing tests that week. The state has increased the number of labs it says is processing tests to 50 but little is known about the labs and what they are actually able to process given supply shortages.

DHS will not disclose the labs with whom they have contracted, which include some from out of state, nor break down the numbers of each type of lab, whether commercial labs, in-house hospital labs or government labs. There is also no information on the website about how much testing each lab is currently doing. Other states, including Illinois and Michigan, post more details about testing sites and where testing is happening in the state.

What capacity means and how it’s used is important because it helps the public understand how near or far the state is from being able to reopen businesses.

“The Evers administration said we need 85,000 tests, not just capacity. Does that mean we have to conduct 85,000 tests or just have the ability to get 85,000 tests done?” said Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, who said he has received questions from the Assembly Republican caucus and constituents who are confused about how much testing is happening. “If the governor is saying 85,000 capacity, to me that means you have to have the ability to conduct those tests and process them per week.”

“The public is really interested in, ‘What does that really mean?’ Is that attainable? Is that something we can see happening in the next few weeks or months? Nobody can really tell because we’re not sure what the data is and what it means,” Steineke said.

The administration has been providing more information, Steineke said, but he hopes it will be even more forthcoming on how it is determining progress.

“I give the administration credit for moving in that direction. Providing that information is one thing but telling us how they’re using that information to make decisions is different and that is what I don’t think we are getting,” he said. “It’s not meant as harsh criticism of the administration, it’s more about helping us help him, really. When it comes to making the case or necessity for these restrictions, the more information we have that he’s basing his decisions on, the more we will be on the same page. Without that it’s hard for us to understand why decisions are being made.”

Melissa Baldauff, a spokeswoman for Evers, said the governor has been clear and continues to relay information to the public and state legislators nearly every day through memos and briefings.

“As to how decisions are being made, we’ve been crystal clear all along: we are following data and science. I don’t know what is ‘hard to understand’ about listening to epidemiologists, emergency management professionals, and public health experts when it comes to mitigating the spread of a deadly virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world,” she said in an email.

According to The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer organization launched from The Atlantic magazine, Wisconsin excels at the COVID-19 data it provides. The site tracks and compares state data on testing and patient outcomes. It grades states based on regularity of new information and completeness, and Wisconsin has an “A.” The site notes that its grades are not “for the testing effort itself, but for the comprehensiveness and regularity of each state’s reporting.”

What testing looks like

Wisconsin hospitals that administer COVID-19 tests process them in either in-house labs or through private commercial labs. Some systems do both.

The Cap Times talked to those overseeing testing at eight hospital systems statewide to understand how they test and how their capacity compares with how many tests they are able to process.

In mid-April, state health officials said that there should be few restrictions on who can get tested because of expanding lab capacity.

“Clinicians cannot feel constrained in any way in ordering a test when they feel that it's beneficial for the patient,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a DHS medical officer, said in an April 10 media briefing.

But hospitals say the supply shortage is still limiting who they test.

The most widespread method for detecting the presence of the novel coronavirus in real time and diagnosing COVID-19 involves identifying the presence of its genetic material on a patient sample.

In order to conduct this test, a provider sticks a long, Q-tip-like swab into a person’s throat through their nose. That sample is then put into a liquid that preserves it, so it can be transported to a laboratory.

Once the test reaches the laboratory, the sample is eventually put into a device that uses additional chemicals, generally known as reagents, to detect whether the genetic material of the virus is present in the sample. Turnaround times for results average between four and 24 hours, depending on which device is processing the test.

Patients who have previously been exposed to the virus, but may no longer test positive, may develop an immune response to it. This response can be detected in their blood as antibodies through another type of test. These tests are less available, though UW Health began offering them to its providers and staff on April 30 and said it plans to offer it to the public soon.

More reagents needed

UW Health relies solely on its own in-house laboratories to process COVID-19 tests, though it is purchasing reagents, which are chemicals needed to identify the virus’s genetic material from a patient’s sample, from Promega, headquartered in Madison.

COVID-19 testing at UW has expanded since it began on March 19, and now all patients admitted to UW Hospital are tested, along with others about to undergo treatment that would compromise their immune system, like cancer patients.

But the number of tests UW’s lab is currently processing is significantly lower than what its testing platforms can handle. UW is still dependent on external companies for swabs needed to collect the specimen from a person, as well as reagents.

UW labs’ official capacity is 2,000 tests a day, but it is only currently processing 300-400 tests daily across its three testing platforms, said Dr. David T. Yang, medical director of UW Health Clinical Laboratories. UW has about 40 people working on processing tests 24 hours a day, he said.

“If we didn’t have an issue with reagents, we could be over 2,000 to 2,500 (tests) a day. But because we have some limitations, or at least some unknowns on ship dates, we have targeted that number at 700 to 750 per day. That is what the organization is ramping up to,” Yang said in an interview.

“We’re dependent on the vendors to get us these kits, these reagent kits,” he said.

UW has been able to process every test kit it has received, Yang said, but the supply limitations require the lab to be strategic in how much reagent it uses each week and how tests are apportioned. Without a steady stream of supplies, the lab would be unable to process COVID-19 tests after seven days.

Yang likened the difference between capacity versus the actual number of tests processed to cars that can run, but have limited gasoline.

“We have three different kinds of cars here. They can each run at a certain speed, but if you don’t have the gas to put in them, they can’t run at all,” he said. “The functional capacity is based on the gas, not the cars you have. When you only have so much gas, then you have to ration it out.”

The real definition of “capacity” is nuanced, Yang said.

“When the governor says that we want to test 12,000 patients a day, that’s certainly possible, but it depends on a lot of things in the background and a lot of that right now is a stable reagent supply,” he said. “We can get there if we know that reagents are going to get delivered.”

UnityPoint-Meriter also faces the reagent problem. It does in-house testing but also sends tests to UW Health, said spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse.

Its testing platforms also have far more capacity to run tests than it’s actually able to do, she said.

“The situation is getting better and we are hopeful the supply of reagent will continue to improve,” she said in a statement. “However, until that’s in greater supply, we are limited in how many tests we can run and far below our max capacity.”

At Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, in-house COVID-19 testing has kept up with the system’s demand for tests, said Dr. Todd Kowalski, who specializes in infectious diseases. He said Gundersen is not tracking the number of tests it is processing or its capacity but that it has been able to expand it since March. It is moving to test all patients admitted to the hospital but is not there yet, he said. The number of COVID-19 cases in La Crosse are relatively few compared with the rest of the state.

“Certainly if reagents were not an issue then there would be fewer limits on who we would test, but it wouldn’t be a big limitation at this point in La Crosse,” he said.

Rural hospitals struggle

Getting supplies to run COVID-19 tests in-house is even more of a struggle for smaller, more rural hospital systems, including Reedsburg Area Medical Center and Sauk Prairie Health Care. Both systems say they can’t get the supplies needed to adequately process tests in-house and so must send the bulk of tests to private labs for processing, which takes longer.

In Reedsburg, the shortages have meant doctors there have had to be very selective and turn away many patients who they would have wanted to test, said Robert Van Meeteren, CEO of Administration for the system.

Even private labs have to be careful about testing supplies, which limits how many tests can be administered overall, he said.

“When they talk about the capacity, they’re absolutely right, the capacity is there but a lot of us don’t have the materials to gather to test or run the test,” Van Meeteren said. Reedsburg ships its tests to a private lab, which comes with a “significant cost,” at about $100 a test, he said.

“It’s the only option we have,” he said.

Sauk Prairie Health Care faces the same problem. Its in-house lab is capable of processing up to 150 COVID-19 tests a day if it had the testing supplies it needs, but it has not been able to get testing kits so it is not processing any in-house, said Adam Lobner, laboratory services director. It tests a limited number of sick people in the hospital and does curbside testing at two clinic locations, and sends all tests to commercial labs for processing.

The health care system has been trying to buy supplies for about six weeks and hasn’t been able to do so. It has notified state DHS, which has worked to help it get some supplies, but they still have not gotten all they need, Lobner said.

“The one thing that hangs out there for me is, especially on the test kits, not understanding from the suppliers what the allocation strategy is,” he said. “It does make it feel like it’s more challenging for the rural health care provider to obtain reagents than some of the larger urban ones.”

More communication from suppliers about how their products are dispersed would help, Lobner said.

“That would help us at least feel like we could understand the strategy and perhaps communicate our needs differently and hopefully someday get our hands on some of this supply.”

Local partnerships help

If SSM Health had all of the chemicals needed to process tests, it could run about 2,500 a day across all of its platforms in its in-house labs, said Jeff Shaddick, vice president of laboratory services in Wisconsin. Instead, it’s processing only a small fraction of that, he said, about 80 per day.

“We have had to rely on large commercial laboratories … to test samples for us and we have been struggling daily to find collection kits in sufficient volumes to meet the increasing testing demands in our communities,” Shaddick said.

SSM is relying on an initiative from the state launched April 20 to connect providers of testing supplies to health care systems who need them. The state Department of Health Services created a page on its website for hospitals to request supplies and providers to offer them. It also allows laboratories and providers to get collection kits that can be sent to a contracted laboratory to get results in 48 hours, Shaddick said.

“We are fully relying on this process to allow us to start increasing our testing capacity to allow for safe surgical procedures to start,” he said.

One example of that initiative is the state’s relationship with Exact Sciences, which is processing test kits with no cost to test providers, said Miller, the DHS spokeswoman, in an email on April 28.

“To date, 38,618 testing supplies have been provided to a variety of health settings,” she said.

Exact Sciences has the capacity to process up to 20,000 tests a week, according to the company, though it will not say how many tests it is currently processing or has processed. It also will not disclose who it is working with, said Scott Larrivee, a spokesman for the company.

“Laboratory contracts and lab results are confidential and cannot be shared without client consent,” he said.

Shortages a national problem

Several Wisconsin hospitals say that the state’s work to connect suppliers with testing providers and labs has been helpful, but both the state and providers acknowledge the problem goes beyond Wisconsin.

States continue to bid against each other when trying to secure supplies, leaving testing providers to “fend for themselves,” said U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday during a press call.

“This White House has not provided our states with the essential resources to conduct widespread testing and in order to put people back to work. We need both a national testing plan and the supplies to implement it. This is true in Wisconsin and it’s true in every other state,” said Baldwin, who is introducing legislation in Congress with Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut to require President Trump to use the federal Defense Production Act to compel companies to produce more testing supplies and personal protective equipment.

The race to buy supplies and outbid other states continues to hamper Wisconsin’s ability to test more widely, DHS’ Palm said in an April 29 media briefing.

“The bottom line is we have this capacity, we are trying to meet it but we still can’t meet it and it’s part of this larger problem,” Palm said.

