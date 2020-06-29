State insurance regulator bans health coverage discrimination against transgender people

Afable's stance follows the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling earlier this month in Bostock v. Clayton County that federal law protects gay and transgender workers from workplace discrimination. The court decided that the 1964 Civil Rights Act's provision barring employment discrimination based on sex also applies to millions of gay and transgender workers.

Under Wisconsin law, it's illegal to deny benefits or refuse coverage on the basis of sex. Relying in part on the U.S. Supreme Court's thinking in his memo to health insurers, Afable explained that denying health coverage based on gender identity is illegal because doing so would be based on the sex of the insured. Afable said his stance is supported by recent federal court decisions that found exclusions for services and treatment of otherwise covered benefits based upon the insured's gender identity violates the Civil Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution's equal protection clause, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on workplace discrimination.