State health data show unvaccinated almost 4 times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19

Unvaccinated Wisconsin residents are almost three times as likely to catch COVID-19 and nearly four times as likely to be hospitalized for the coronavirus than their fully vaccinated peers, according to new data from the state Department of Health Services.
The new data, posted on the DHS website Thursday, also show fully vaccinated individuals have a 10-fold reduction in risk of dying from COVID-19 — which has seen increased transmission across the state due in large part to the more contagious delta variant.
DHS secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement "the overwhelming majority of people who are contracting COVID have not been fully vaccinated."
“With the original strain of COVID-19, an infected person was likely to infect two other people, who were then likely to infect two additional people for a total of six cases from one infection," she said. "With the Delta variant, an infected person is likely to infect about five people, who are then likely to infect 25 people for a total of 30 cases from one infection."
Breakthrough infections — which occur more than two weeks after an individual has completed their vaccine trial — have been on the rise in the state, climbing from less than 57 per 100,000 fully vaccinated people in February to more than 125 last month. Infections among unvaccinated individuals remained relatively flat over that span, from almost 386 people per 100,000 in February to about 369 in July.
“That really is due to the fact that delta is now the predominantly circulating virus," Traci DeSalvo, director of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said in a Thursday media briefing. "We know that of course delta is more easily transmissible and we are seeing more cases among people who are vaccinated."
DeSalvo added that the rate of infection, hospitalization and death among full vaccinated individuals remains considerable lower than for those who have not received the vaccine.
According to state data, fewer than five fully vaccinated people out of 100,000 were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and less than one died as a result of infection.
Among unvaccinated people, nearly 370 out of 100,000 individuals were infected last month. Just over 18 of those cases required hospitalization and a little over one resulted in death.
The rate of COVID-19 associated deaths was 0.1 per 100,000 among fully vaccinated people last month, compared with a rate of 1.1 among unvaccinated individuals.
About 53.5% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to DHS. The state reported 1,569 new cases Thursday, with the seven-day average of cases reaching 1,223 — almost seven times what it was at one month ago.
"We are clearly seeing a surge in cases and with that we are now seeing a surge in hospitalizations and deaths," DeSalvo said.
Public health officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations as the best way to significantly reduce transmission of the coronavirus, but have also encouraged the use of face masks, especially when near people outside their household.