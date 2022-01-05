State GOP Senate leader: Vetoed election bills likely to return

"Those are some of the topics that the Audit Bureau flagged and topics that we’ll be putting before the governor again," LeMahieu said. "It will be interesting to see, with the lens of a nonpartisan agency suggesting these changes, if the governor will veto them again, even though I think he sort of indicated he plans on it."

Evers' office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The Democratic governor vetoed a package of six election-related bills back in August that he described at the time as "anti-democratic."

The GOP-authored bills would have imposed a litany of restrictions on voters and elections administration. Among them were measures restricting who can return an absentee ballot on behalf of a voter, limiting the use of indefinitely confined status when applying for absentee ballots, and prohibiting clerks from correcting minor errors on absentee ballot application materials.

“Democracy isn’t something that just happens for us, we choose to make it every day," Evers said in a statement when he vetoed the bills last year. "When I ran for this office, I promised that I’d work to protect the right of every eligible person to vote."