State GOP leaders send cease-and-desist letter to Madison Clerk ahead of ballot collection event

Lester Pines, senior partner at Pines Bach LLP, the law firm that worked with Governor Tony Evers during the lame duck legislation, on Act 10 and voter ID legislation, said he is ready for a court battle should the ballots that are returned during the event be challenged.

“We’re ready to get involved on behalf of groups that do not want voting disrupted,” he said. “This is a part of a national program of voter suppression that republicans are putting into place. This is not an isolated thing.”

The event — to be held in every community park, neighborhood park and mini park across Madison this Saturday and next — was meant to provide voters with access to registration, answers to questions about the voting process and a secure method for voters to deliver their completed absentee ballot. Poll workers can also act as a witness for absentee voters if needed.