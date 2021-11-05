State GOP chair: 'Hanging my hat' on Sen. Ron Johnson running in 2022

The head of the Wisconsin Republican Party said he believes the state's 2022 ticket will include U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has yet to formally announce if he plans to seek another term next year.

Speaking with reporters Friday, state Republican party chairman Paul Farrow said he's confident other potential GOP candidates waiting in the wings would be able to ensure Republicans hold onto the U.S. Senate seat if Johnson, R-Oshkosh, does not run for reelection.

"I think they would be formidable opponents if Sen. Johnson decides not to run, but I am hanging my hat that I think he is going to run for reelection and will be able to be a strong voice for us in the U.S. Senate moving forward," Farrow said.

Johnson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. A late entry into the 2022 race wouldn't be unusual for Johnson, who waited until late April 2010 before announcing his bid for that year's November general election.

If Johnson, who reported raising about $906,000 between July through September of this year, does run again, he may face a challenging midterm election that does not bode well for incumbents, according to a Marquette Law School Poll released earlier this week.