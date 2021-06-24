State GOP budget threatens preferred site for Historical Society and Veterans museums

“Gov. Evers’ 2021-23 capital budget and Vision 2030 outlined a clear path to build a dynamic complex of museums and government offices consolidated at Block 108 in Downtown Madison that made common and financial sense for the people of Wisconsin," DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said.

“We are disappointed by the Joint Committee on Finance’s decision to split the Wisconsin Historical Society Museum off from Block 108 in the budget not only because it means the new museum may not be able to be located near the Capitol but also because the Historical Society Museum will lose out on millions of dollars in savings for shared costs and infrastructure," he said.

The historical society, established in 1846, has one of the nation's largest collections of North American historical assets and operates 12 museums and sites. But its flagship museum has been housed in the undersized, 42,000-square-foot former Wolff Kubly hardware store building at 30 N. Carroll St. since 1984.

The historical society's response was measured.