State, Foxconn say new deal reached for southeast Wisconsin manufacturing plant with fewer tax credits

A spokeswoman for Foxconn declined to provide details regarding the new contract and WEDC spokesman David Callender said the organization does not comment on pending contracts until taken up by the board of directors.

“In response to unforeseeable economic conditions, Foxconn began formal negotiations with a desire to lower taxpayer liability in exchange for the flexibility to pursue business opportunities the meet market demand,” Dr. Jay Lee, Foxconn board member and vice chairman, said in a statement. “We are grateful to Governor Evers, Missy Hughes, and our team at Foxconn for finding a solution that can go before and be approved by the WEDC Board of Directors.”

Under Foxconn's original contract, signed in 2017 by former Gov. Scott Walker, the company would earn incentives totaling as much as $2.8 billion in state credits over 15 years as the company hired upwards of 13,000 employees and made a $10 billion capital investment in the state.

However, the original contract calls for a so-called Generation 10.5 facility that would build larger panels for TV screens, but the project was later downsized to Generation 6, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices. It remains unclear what Foxconn will make under the new contract.