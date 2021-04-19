 Skip to main content
State, Foxconn say new deal reached for southeast Wisconsin manufacturing plant with fewer tax credits
After more than a year of negotiations, state and Foxconn Technology Group officials say they've reached a new agreement regarding the Taiwan-based company's manufacturing plant near Racine that would provide Foxconn fewer state tax credits than originally agreed upon.

The embattled Foxconn project in southeastern Wisconsin has faced considerable scrutiny over the last three years for failing to meet expectations laid out in its originally 2017 agreement. State officials told the company more than a year ago it would not be eligible for tax credits under the existing contract and a new agreement would be necessary.

[NFA] Major Apple supplier Foxconn may make electric vehicles at its high-profile but troubled plant in the U.S. state of Wisconsin, though could decide on Mexico, the chairman of the Taiwanese company said on Tuesday. Conway G. Gittens has more.

The new contract, which still must go through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. board of directors for final approval, would provide Foxconn with reduced tax incentives in exchange for a more flexible agreement. Details on the new contract were not immediately provided.

The WEDC board is scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement Monday, Gov. Tony Evers said the new agreement "works for Wisconsin taxpayers while providing the support Foxconn needs to be successful here in our state."

“I’m incredibly grateful for all the folks at the WEDC and Foxconn for their help working to find a solution that works for everyone, and I look forward to the amendment being approved by the WEDC Board of Directors," Evers said.

A spokeswoman for Foxconn declined to provide details regarding the new contract and WEDC spokesman David Callender said the organization does not comment on pending contracts until taken up by the board of directors.

“In response to unforeseeable economic conditions, Foxconn began formal negotiations with a desire to lower taxpayer liability in exchange for the flexibility to pursue business opportunities the meet market demand,” Dr. Jay Lee, Foxconn board member and vice chairman, said in a statement. “We are grateful to Governor Evers, Missy Hughes, and our team at Foxconn for finding a solution that can go before and be approved by the WEDC Board of Directors.”

Under Foxconn's original contract, signed in 2017 by former Gov. Scott Walker, the company would earn incentives totaling as much as $2.8 billion in state credits over 15 years as the company hired upwards of 13,000 employees and made a $10 billion capital investment in the state.

However, the original contract calls for a so-called Generation 10.5 facility that would build larger panels for TV screens, but the project was later downsized to Generation 6, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices. It remains unclear what Foxconn will make under the new contract.

Foxconn has yet to receive any state dollars, but the project in Mount Pleasant already has cost the state nearly $237 million in state and local road improvements, sales and use tax exemptions, grants to local governments and for worker training and employment.

Foxconn officials in 2018 pledged $100 million to help fund a new UW-Madison engineering building and company-related research. Records show the university received $700,000 in the first two years of the deal — less than 1% of the company’s pledge.

This story will be updated.

