State expects to address outdated unemployment system in next budget

The Department of Workforce Development is expected to seek funds in the next state budget to update Wisconsin's decades-old unemployment system, which officials say has hamstrung the department's ability to quickly process claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers responded to criticism raised by Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Finance, that DWD has not specifically requested funds to replace the state's COBOL-based system. Evers said the department has prioritized such a need and specifics will be fleshed out during the state budget process.

"It didn't say what it is because they're in the process of evaluating it," Evers said. “I am really happy to have Rep. Nygren behind this because we desperately need it. We needed it in the past and we look forward to having a more robust and reliable system in the future with his help."

In a Tuesday statement, Nygren, who has been co-chair of the state budget committee since 2013, pointed blame to Evers and DWD for failing to include a specific funding request to address ongoing concerns that the department's outdated system has attributed to delays in the processing of unemployment insurance claims.