The state Ethics Commission is moving to fill its top post by extending a job offer to a Florida legislative staffer, Dan Carlton.
Commission Chairwoman Katie McCallum said the commission voted unanimously Monday to make Carlton the offer. She said the commission expects to hear back from him in the next 48 hours.
Carlton is a staff attorney for the Florida Senate Committee on Ethics and Elections. He could not immediately be reached for comment late Monday.
McCallum said Carlton was one of three finalists for the job. It entails reporting to commissioners and supervising commission staffers who oversee and enforce the state's campaign finance, ethics and lobbying requirements.
"We knew that we were looking for someone that was nonpartisan," McCallum said. "We came out thoroughly convinced that we’ve found someone who fits that qualification."
The offer is for a yearly salary of $101,000 plus relocation reimbursement, McCallum said.
The Ethics Commission is on its second round of searching for an administrator, having been on the hunt since February. The position became vacant in January after the state Senate voted to oust the previous administrator, Brian Bell.
Attorney Colette Reinke has held the interim administrator post since February but was tapped to do so on the basis that she fill the role temporarily.