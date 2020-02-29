State employees sanctioned for decorating Columbus Day cake with smallpox reference

Three members of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services’ legal team face sanctions after a workplace joke involving a Columbus Day cake was deemed offensive and culturally insensitive.
On what was the state's first Indigenous Peoples' Day last October, employees in the department’s Division of Legal Services and Compliance presented a co-worker of Native American descent with a “Happy Columbus Day” cake portraying plastic cowboy and American Indian figurines atop smeared red frosting and candied letters spelling out “Cake May Contain Smallpox,” according to records.
An investigation report obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal details how the prank stemmed from ongoing jokes between a close-knit group of coworkers within the division — none of whom felt the cake was offensive, including the recipient.
DSPS secretary Dawn Crim, who took the helm of the department about a year ago, said she was “disgusted” when she learned about the incident.
“This was disturbing. I have never dealt with anything like this before," Crim said. “The lack of professionalism had to be addressed.”
Weeks before the incident, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order declaring the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day to honor Wisconsin's Native Americans. The new state observance coincides with the federal Columbus Day.
"This is an incident that is really upsetting and shows that while progress has been made there is more work to do," Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said. “Even if some people weren’t offended, it’s not who we are and it’s not who we should be.”
In statements to investigators, several people within the division regarded the cake as a harmless joke and in tune with other instances of offensive language or behavior among some of the division's employees — several of whom are close friends outside of work.
“Staff members do not seem to recognize the significance of working for the people of the state and how their actions could be perceived," according to the report.
The employee statements also pointed to low employee morale in the department, something Crim said has been a problem due to staffing needs, high workloads and a recent reorganization.
Records show that on Oct. 14, attorney Alicia Kennedy and consumer protection investigator Jaclyn Andrzejczak surprised their co-worker, paralegal Cori Altmann, who is Native American, with a Costco sheet cake they had decorated to play off a running joke among the group that Altmann's favorite holiday was Columbus Day.
“All of us kind of joke all the time about all kinds of things … it was never meant to hurt anyone or upset anyone,” Andrzejczak told investigators. “Obviously, looking back on it now, it probably wasn’t the appropriate place to have the cake.”
Andrzejczak and Kennedy said the red frosting, which investigators said appeared to evoke blood under the Native American figurines, was the result of smearing the cake's original University of Wisconsin decoration.
Asked by investigators if the cake offended her, Altmann said, “No, I was more offended afterwards when people kept asking me if I was offended … I’m not a big fan of offense by proxy,” according to the report.
Attorney Supervisor Gretchen Mrozinski, who saw the cake before it was taken to Altmann, told investigators she did not initially see a problem with it. She added that all participating employees were laughing at the time and nobody on staff filed a complaint about the incident.
“I don’t believe there was any ill intent by anybody involved,” Mrozinski told investigators.
Mrozinski said she did not initially notice the reference to smallpox on the cake but later took the matter to her supervisor on Oct. 16, which prompted a formal investigation. Mrozinski also told Altmann to take down a photo of the cake she had posted to Facebook.
"I was offended," Crim said. "Whether that person was offended or not, it has an impact in the workplace. There's no place for that here."
Mrozinski, Kennedy and Andrzejczak received workplace sanctions in December, following the investigation.
Kennedy and Andrzejczak have had their remote working privileges revoked, must follow standard in-office work hours and are not eligible for pay raises until they show demonstrative growth. Both face enhanced supervision at work and no longer report directly to Mrozinski.
Mrozinski is expected to set boundaries with staff, portray a professional demeanor, uphold cultural diversity in the workplace and address inappropriate or unprofessional chatter and gossip, according to the report.
All three received a letter detailing the incident that goes in their permanent personnel file and must attend training for professionalism and cultural sensitivity.
Crim said she also is pursuing department-wide steps to enforce workplace standards.