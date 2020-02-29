State employees sanctioned for decorating Columbus Day cake with smallpox reference

"This is an incident that is really upsetting and shows that while progress has been made there is more work to do," Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said. “Even if some people weren’t offended, it’s not who we are and it’s not who we should be.”

In statements to investigators, several people within the division regarded the cake as a harmless joke and in tune with other instances of offensive language or behavior among some of the division's employees — several of whom are close friends outside of work.

“Staff members do not seem to recognize the significance of working for the people of the state and how their actions could be perceived," according to the report.

The employee statements also pointed to low employee morale in the department, something Crim said has been a problem due to staffing needs, high workloads and a recent reorganization.

Records show that on Oct. 14, attorney Alicia Kennedy and consumer protection investigator Jaclyn Andrzejczak surprised their co-worker, paralegal Cori Altmann, who is Native American, with a Costco sheet cake they had decorated to play off a running joke among the group that Altmann's favorite holiday was Columbus Day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}