State employees required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, starting Thursday

All state of Wisconsin employees will be required to wear face masks in state buildings starting on Thursday, regardless of vaccination status.

The new mandate was issued by Gov. Tony Evers' Department of Administration to reflect Centers for Disease Control and Department of Health Services guidance.

It applies to state employees and contractors when inside state facilities or performing duties indoors, whether or not they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new DOA guidance also recommends, but does not mandate, that members of the public wear face masks when inside state facilities. Members of the public who are not vaccinated will continue to be required to wear face masks, though there isn't a mechanism for verifying vaccination status among the public.

Mask requirements for the vaccinated were lifted for only a short time. Vaccinated people on June 1 were no longer required to wear masks in the state Capitol and most other state facilities.

As with other DOA mandates, the reinstated mask mandate does not apply to the state Legislature, Supreme Court or local school districts.