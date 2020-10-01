State elections official: Democracy in the Park doesn't appear to violate law

Madison's controversial Democracy in the Park event doesn't appear to be illegal, according to Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe.
The city of Madison collected 10,813 ballots during the city-sponsored event last weekend despite calls from state Republican lawmakers the event was illegal.
But Wolfe, the state's top elections administrator, said to her knowledge, the event didn't appear to break any election laws.
"For a voter to be able to return their ballots or have opportunities to witness their ballot, those are not prohibited under the law," Wolfe told reporters during a media call.
Wolfe said she isn't aware of any ballots being issued on site at the event, which would not be allowable under the law. Madison's Democracy in the Park event irked Republicans, who alleged it constituted an “illegal collection of ballots” that “falls outside lawful categories.”
But so far, Republicans haven't sued the city for the event, where Madison poll workers were dispatched to more than 200 parks across the city Saturday in a non-partisan ballot collection effort. It was scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and was designed to provide voters with access to registration, answers to questions about the voting process and offer a secure method for voters to deliver their completed absentee ballot. Poll workers can also act as a witness for absentee voters if needed.
The city of Madison has insisted the event was legal, and is scheduled to take place again this Saturday, Oct. 3 or Sunday, Oct. 4 in the case of inclement weather
During the Democracy in the Park event, Madison city clerk Meribeth Witzel-Behl said volunteers placed completed ballots into security bags that get locked with a tamper-evident seal. The security bags were zipped closed and secured shut with the seal bearing a unique serial number. Before transporting the ballots, volunteers documented how many ballots they were transporting inside of each bag, along with the serial number for the bag.
The clerk’s office finished sorting through the ballots from the event on Sunday.
Outagamie County ballots
The Outagamie Sheriff's Office reported last week that absentee ballots were found in three trays of mail that were discovered shortly before 8 a.m. last Monday in a ditch in Outagamie County, near Greenville.
But Wolfe said there weren't any Wisconsin ballots found in that mail. The finding makes it likely the ballots were from another state, though neither the Elections Commission nor the Outagamie Sheriff's Office were able to provide additional information about where the ballots may have been from.
The Appleton Post Crescent reported last Thursday that, according to the Sheriff's Office, some mail including absentee ballots was recovered in Greenville.
Wolfe said that following conversations with local, regional and federal U.S. Postal Service partners, the commission learned that no Wisconsin ballots were actually found in the pile of mail found in the ditch.
"The truth was that there was mail found outside of Appleton, and that mail did not contain any Wisconsin ballots," Wolfe said. "No Wisconsin ballots were part of what was found. No Wisconsin ballots were involved or impacted by that incident."
Lt. Ryan Carpenter of the Outagamie Sheriff's Office said there were ballots found in the pile of mail, but didn't know where they were from. He said the ballots had been completed and were on route back to the post office. The sheriff's office has handed the investigation of the mail found along the ditch to the U.S. Postal Service.
Wolfe said the USPS still intends to conduct a full investigation as to why mail was found in the ditch, and it plans to release the findings of that investigation publicly.
The incident in Appleton comes as Republican President Donald Trump has increasingly amplified unfounded claims of rampant fraud in by-mail absentee voting.
During a media call Thursday, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers expressed frustration with Trump's claims of fraud.
“I’m confident in voting by mail," Evers said. "I’ve done it. It’s already done. It frustrates me to no end to have the president essentially creating a false scenario that fraud is rampant. That’s an absolute crap statement from him and it is a an insult to clerks all across the state."
Wisconsin has seen an surge in absentee voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Thursday, more than 1.2 million Wisconsinites have requested an absentee ballot and nearly 400,000 ballots have already been returned. There are about 3.6 million registered voters in the state as of Oct. 1, up by 107,457 since Sept. 1.
Wisconsinites have already requested more absentee ballots than the 819,316 cast in 2016: 674,514 in-person absentee and 144,802 by mail.
