State elections official: Democracy in the Park doesn't appear to violate law

Wolfe said that following conversations with local, regional and federal U.S. Postal Service partners, the commission learned that no Wisconsin ballots were actually found in the pile of mail found in the ditch.

"The truth was that there was mail found outside of Appleton, and that mail did not contain any Wisconsin ballots," Wolfe said. "No Wisconsin ballots were part of what was found. No Wisconsin ballots were involved or impacted by that incident."

Lt. Ryan Carpenter of the Outagamie Sheriff's Office said there were ballots found in the pile of mail, but didn't know where they were from. He said the ballots had been completed and were on route back to the post office. The sheriff's office has handed the investigation of the mail found along the ditch to the U.S. Postal Service.

Wolfe said the USPS still intends to conduct a full investigation as to why mail was found in the ditch, and it plans to release the findings of that investigation publicly.

The incident in Appleton comes as Republican President Donald Trump has increasingly amplified unfounded claims of rampant fraud in by-mail absentee voting.

During a media call Thursday, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers expressed frustration with Trump's claims of fraud.