State elections committee hears baseless voting claims from a convicted felon

Soon after a man convicted of mail and bank fraud began a presentation Wednesday at an Assembly hearing featuring false and unproveable claims about the 2020 election, the committee's Republican chair stopped him.

"I just want to mention that any of the material that is presented today is not a direct complaint against any individuals themselves," said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.

The intention of the informational hearing, Brandtjen said, was to raise questions about the election system.

The sole presenter — Peter Bernegger, who was convicted in federal court in Mississippi in 2009 for making fraudulent claims to investors in his business — submitted findings from a report, he said, that had been generated with the help of thousands of Wisconsinites who meticulously checked the state's voting database.

Those findings included the false claim that somebody could hack into the voting database and, in two seconds, flip hundreds of thousands of inactive voters to active.

"Someone — we don't know who — someone is using our systems, our databases, to cast illegal ballots," Bernegger said.

There is no evidence behind that claim.

He also said he found a registered voter, named Ambrose Aadventure, who Bernegger claimed didn't exist.

However, Aadventure, formerly known as Cory Wierl, does exist: He changed his name in June 2020.

"I think this is an important point, right?" committee member Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said at the hearing. "This is exactly what I'm concerned about. Let's not draw conclusions about whether people voted legally because you could not find them."

Reviews by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud. Multiple court rulings have also found no evidence of irregularities.

Further, the results of the 2020 election have been confirmed by county canvassing boards, recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, post-election audits by local and state election authorities and a voting equipment audit by the elections commission.

Asked why the man presented more dubious findings than questions at a hearing purportedly about raising questions, Brandtjen said, "There were questions on the data."

Committee member Rep. David Murphy, R-Greenville, said the goal was to put forth ideas rather than look for specific proof.

"Evidence always doesn't lead to proof but as we put lots of evidence together, I mean, that's what we're trying to do, and I think are very intriguing pieces of evidence," Murphy said.

Evidence, also known as provable fact in an investigation, was in short supply at Wednesday's hearing.

Before the hearing Wednesday, Brandtjen called for the Assembly leadership to restore the staffer of a representative who has continually said false claims regarding the 2020 election.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, stripped Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, of his lone staff member in late January because of his false accusations that Vos had signed a deal with attorneys for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to authorize absentee ballot drop boxes, Vos' office said.

But Brandtjen said Ramthun and his district still need a staffer.

"Regardless of any contentious issue or which side of the aisle a representative may be on, everyone in Wisconsin deserves to have access to government agencies," Brandtjen said.

Days after his staffer's removal, Ramthun proposed a resolution aimed at "reclaiming" the state's 10 electoral college votes granted to Biden. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, who vowed to kill Ramthun's proposal, has said the resolution's intent was "illegal" and "just plain unconstitutional."

