State elections commission identifies 43 suspected cases of cross-state voting

The state elections commission has identified 43 cases of suspected cross-state voting in the 2018 General Election.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has sent the criminal referrals, which represent about .002% of the more than 2.6 million ballots cast in the election, to district attorneys in 19 counties. State law prohibits anyone from intentionally voting more than once in a single election.

The referrals are based on data collected by the Electronic Registration Information Center, a multi-state partnership that aims to assist states with improving accuracy in the polls.

WEC spokesman Reid Magney said this is the first time WEC has done voting comparisons with other states and additional information on which counties saw criminal referrals was not available.

