State economic development spending transparency receives second-highest marks in nation

WEDC CEO Melissa Hughes, the agency’s fourth since 2011, was appointed earlier this year by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to bring a statewide focus and further stability to the economic development agency. She began Oct. 1, but so far has declined multiple interview requests from the Wisconsin State Journal.

In an emailed statement, she said, “Transparency and accountability are core values in Wisconsin and at WEDC.”

“Over the years, WEDC staff have worked to make our programs and processes as open as possible to Wisconsin taxpayers and stakeholders,” Hughes said. “We welcome the WISPIRG Foundation’s and Frontier Group’s recognition of those efforts, and we will continue to build on them.”

Room for improvement

Cross said the state could improve its transparency rating by adding local economic development subsidy information to the state website. Another area of improvement would be to publish Wisconsin’s tax expenditures report every year, rather than biannually as it is currently done.

“It’s much more preferable that taxpayers and government officials alike are able to have access to information that is updated every year,” Cross said.