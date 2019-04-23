The CEO of Wisconsin's economic-development agency on Tuesday defended the state's deal with electronics maker Foxconn as a "solid contract" and said the company's changes to its plan for Wisconsin don't require that the deal be revisited.
CEO Mark Hogan also declined to say if Foxconn officials first approached the state about reopening its deal to build a $10 billion manufacturing and research campus in Mount Pleasant.
"I'm not going to talk about these things publicly, and there's a reason not to do that," Hogan said.
Republican lawmakers slammed Gov. Tony Evers last week after he said he's open to revisiting the deal, with some suggesting the governor -- a longtime skeptic of the Foxconn project -- was trying to scuttle it.
Evers said last week that he believes Foxconn is unlikely to employ 13,000 in Wisconsin as it has maintained it could, and that the state's deal with Foxconn may need to be "downsized" in light of the company's changes to its plans for the state.
Evers' office later said he was referring to the company's recent announcement that its plans for Mount Pleasant are to build a so-called "Gen 6" manufacturing facility, which would make small liquid-crystal display panels for tablets or vehicle screens. Foxconn's deal with the state calls for the company to build a "Gen 10.5" manufacturing facility, which would build much larger display panels for large TVs or other uses.
Asked if that change warrants revisiting the deal, Hogan said "from that perspective, there's no need to renegotiate the contract." Hogan -- who was appointed to lead Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. by the architect of the Foxconn deal, former Gov. Scott Walker -- added that the contract is structured to adjust the amount of tax credits given to the company based on how many people it employs is Wisconsin.
"The value of the contract is that the contract is scalable," Hogan said. "We have a solid contract with the company."