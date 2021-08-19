State DHS: Unvaccinated individuals almost 4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19

Unvaccinated Wisconsin residents are almost three times as likely to catch COVID-19 and nearly four times as likely to be hospitalized for the coronavirus than their fully vaccinated peers, according to new data from the state Department of Health Services.
The new data, posted on the DHS website Thursday, also show fully vaccinated individuals have a 10-fold reduction in risk of dying from COVID-19 — which has seen increased transmission across the state due in large part to the more contagious delta variant.
DHS secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement "the overwhelming majority of people who are contracting COVID have not been fully vaccinated."
“With the original strain of COVID-19, an infected person was likely to infect two other people, who were then likely to infect two additional people for a total of six cases from one infection," she said. "With the Delta variant, an infected person is likely to infect about five people, who are then likely to infect 25 people for a total of 30 cases from one infection."
Breakthrough infections — which occur more than two weeks after an individual has completed their vaccine trial — have been on the rise in the state, climbing from less than 57 per 100,000 fully vaccinated people in February to more than 125 last month. Infections among unvaccinated individuals dropped slightly in that span, from almost 386 people per 100,000 in February to about 369 in July.
According to state data, fewer than five fully vaccinated people out of 100,000 were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and less than one died as a result of infection.
Among unvaccinated people, nearly 370 out of 100,000 individuals were infected last month. Just over 18 of those cases required hospitalization and a little over one resulted in death.
The rate of COVID-19 associated deaths was 0.1 per 100,000 among fully vaccinated people last month, compared with a rate of 1.1 among unvaccinated individuals.
About 53.5% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to DHS. The seven-day average of positive cases was at 6.7% Wednesday as cases return to levels not seen in Wisconsin since February.
Public health officials have stressed the importance of vaccinations as the best way to significantly reduce transmission of the coronavirus, but have also encouraged the use of face masks, especially when near people outside their household.