State Democratic Party raised more than twice that of the GOP in 2020

Ultimately, Democratic candidates received about 46% of total votes cast in state Assembly races, but ended up with only 38 of 99 seats after winning two new districts. In state Senate races, Democratic candidates secured about 47% of total votes, but only picked up 38% of the seats on the ballot and now control only 12 of 33 seats.

In terms of spending, the state Democratic Party doled out more than $24.7 million and ended the year with cash balances of about $550,000, while the GOP spent more than $9.9 million and ended the year with almost $450,000 on hand, according to WDC.

Both parties saw major increases in overall fundraising, from a combined $2 million in 2010 to about $33.5 million last year. WDC attributes skyrocketing fundraising to laws enacted in 2015 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker that allow individuals to give unlimited amounts to political parties, rather than the previous limit of $10,000, and grant political parties the ability to accept campaign contributions from corporations.

While several reports last year already highlighted Democrats largely outraising their GOP counterparts, WDC's most recent report shows that trend continued through the remainder of the year. Between Oct. 20 and Dec. 31, Democrats raised 34 times more in individual contributions than Republicans — almost $879,000 to nearly $26,000.