The chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Martha Laning, says she won't seek a third term for the post -- triggering a vacancy to lead the party in the wake of its sweeping victories in November.
Former Democratic congressional candidate Randy Bryce, speaking shortly after Laning's announcement, told the Wisconsin State Journal he's considering a run to succeed her.
An election will be held for party chairperson at the state convention in June.
Laning was elected party chairwoman in 2015, at a low point in Democrats' fortunes in Wisconsin, then went on to oversee its recent resurgence.
The 2016 elections, in which Republican Donald Trump carried Wisconsin, was a blow.
But Laning was re-elected in 2017 and Wisconsin Democrats -- fuelled by blowback to Trump -- surged in November, which saw the elections of Gov. Tony Evers and state Attorney General Josh Kaul and the re-election of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Laning said in a statement that she is now "incredibly proud of the party we have built."
“Given these accomplishments and the bright future ahead for Wisconsin Democrats, I believe this is the perfect time for me to transition to my next challenge," Laning said.
Bryce, contacted by the State Journal Wednesday, acknowledged "some people have reached out to see if I'd be interested in running" -- he said they include labor and veterans groups. Bryce acknowledged he's thinking about it, while saying he has no timetable to decide.
Bryce, of Racine, was the Democratic nominee last year in Wisconsin's First Congressional District. He entered the race initially to challenge former House Speaker Paul Ryan and attracted a national following on social media. When Ryan decided not to run again, Bryce lost the general election to Republican Rep. Bryan Steil of Janesville.
Bryce is a close ally of likely presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who campaigned repeatedly for him in Wisconsin last year.
Asked what approach he would bring to leading the state party, Bryce said "we need to advocate more for working people and those that have been struggling."
Bryce said he also is interested to hear what newly elected Gov. Tony Evers thinks about who the next party chairperson should be.
"I"m just going to see who gets in," Bryce said. "If somebody better than me gets in ... I'd be more than happy to back out and help them."