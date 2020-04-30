State delivers $87.5 million in tax credits for low-income housing in Madison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state is delivering tens of millions of dollars in low-income housing tax credits critical to advancing projects in Madison, but not all seeking financial support got it.

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority this week awarded a total $87.5 million in state and federal tax credits over multiple years to six low-income housing projects in the city that will provide a combined 633 housing units -- about 100 replacing aging ones and 579 of them for those with lower incomes. Four other projects did not receive support.

The city and Dane County are also investing millions of dollars in several of the projects.

"There's no question we need to add affordable housing in Madison," said Jim O'Keefe, city community development director. "This will help us get 500 new units closer to what we need. It continues the flow of new units into the pipeline."

Another five projects in other Dane County communities received tax credits, and three others were denied.