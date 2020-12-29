State creating 'plain language' unemployment applications in effort to address claims backlog

In an effort to further expedite the processing of Wisconsin's ongoing backlog of unemployment claims, the state plans to update the application process to include more user-friendly language this coming spring.

The state Department of Workforce Development announced on Monday updates to add "plain language" to the initial and weekly unemployment insurance applications that is "intended to be understandable to all individuals who are likely to use the UI application process, regardless of educational background or regional/cultural language differences, and to ensure application and question clarity," according to a statement.

By updating the application process, DWD officials hope to reduce erroneous answers that could place claims in the adjudication process and delay payments.

"Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites applied for and received UI benefits in 2020," Amy Pechacek, DWD transition director, said. "But we know many had to wait longer than necessary because they incorrectly answered a question on the application and that triggered an investigation into their eligibility. DWD is making sure that the questions asked of claimants are clear and concise so that people who are applying can answer questions completely and accurately on the front end."

