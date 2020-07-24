State COVID-19 data impacted by testing backlogs at the local level

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Delays in reported COVID-19 test results from local health officials could skew daily coronavirus data provided by the state Department of Health Services, officials said this week.

On Thursday, DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said the state department and local jurisdictions have prioritized positive cases of COVID-19 — which have broken daily records multiple times this month — so health officials can move quickly to contact trace and try to control the spread of the virus.

"What we have been seeing in a number of local jurisdictions who are seeing surges right now is that, as they prioritize those positive cases, the negative cases are dragging behind a day or two or three," Palm said.

On Friday, DHS reported 1,018 new positive cases statewide, the third time in four days that daily positive cases surpassed 1,000. Wisconsin's seven-day average of confirmed cases sat at 915 as of Friday, according to DHS.

Public Health Madison & Dane County spokeswoman Sarah Mattes said the agency over the past couple of weeks has shown a high positivity rate due to staff prioritizing the processing of positive test results. Mattes said increased testing in Dane County has led to backlogs in processing negative test results. The backlogs don't affect notification of test results, but rather the positive rate.