State could miss out on federal stimulus Medicaid payments if Legislature doesn't act

Pocan warned the Wisconsin Legislature would have to take steps in order to get additional funds going forward. Wisconsin will become ineligible for the increased federal funding on April 17 if lawmakers do not make necessary changes to the state’s Medicaid program.

“We were able to get the Wisconsin fix (in the bill), but it's for the first quarter,” Pocan said. “The legislature will have to deal with (making additional changes).”

The additional Medicaid funds have also caught the attention of Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm. In a letter sent to Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Tuesday, Palm wrote the COVID-19 pandemic "is likely to significantly increase Medicaid expenditures for the remainder of the biennium."

Palm said Medicaid members will require additional health care services due to the pandemic. She also wrote, due to the outbreak’s effect on the economy, that Medicaid enrollment will likely increase as people lose coverage from employers.

In the letter, Palm wrote that DHS is working with legislators “to make temporary program changes to qualify for the enhanced” federal funding. She said the funding will help offset increases in service utilization and Medicaid enrollment.