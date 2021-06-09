State could miss out on $2.3 billion in K-12 funding with GOP budget

On Wednesday, the Fiscal Bureau said additional federal stimulus packages would provide another $784.4 million for schools, if the state meets the necessary funding requirement.

The bureau notes that the state needs to increase education spending by $387 million over the two-year period in order to reach the threshold needed to get the federal funds.

The U.S. Department of Education warned that the allocation to the rainy day fund won't help the state qualify for the federal stimulus funds and new state money would need to be directed to schools to ensure the state is eligible.

“Unless Republicans properly fund our schools, all 421 school districts in Wisconsin will lose out on a combined $2.3 billion," Erpenbach said in an email. "No more excuses, no more games … it’s time for Republicans to do the right thing because the budget clock is ticking.”

Republican leaders have said at previous budget sessions that federal rules could change and details surrounding education funding can be fleshed out later the budget process, if necessary.