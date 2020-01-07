State committee picks Trump and 14 Democrats for presidential primary ballots

Republicans on the bipartisan committee that selects candidates to appear on Wisconsin's 2020 presidential primary ballots are fully committed to President Donald Trump, while Democratic members selected 14 candidates vying to unseat the president.

The decision to list Trump as the only GOP candidate could keep Republican challengers Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman, and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld off the April ballot.

Andrew Hitt, state Republican party chairman and a member of the state Presidential Preference Selection Committee, said his party had not "seen the commitment" from Weld's and Walsh's campaigns.

The committee, which includes five Democratic and five Republican members, met Tuesday to pick candidates who will appear on the April 7 primary ballots. The committee is charged with selecting candidates whose candidacies are "generally advocated or recognized in the national news media throughout the United States.”

Any candidate not selected by the committee still can secure a spot on the ballot if he or she collects at least 8,000 nominating signatures by Jan. 28.

