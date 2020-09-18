State committee extends suspension of unemployment work search requirements

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the state’s unemployment rate continues to decline, a COVID-19-related rule waiving the work search requirement while collecting unemployment benefits has been extended by a state rules committee.

With little discussion on Thursday, the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules approved 60-day extensions to a handful of suspensions to departmental rules. One of the suspended rules, administered by the Department of Workforce Development, traditionally requires those collecting unemployment benefits to show they are actively searching for employment.

Also on Thursday, DWD reported the state added 34,700 total non-farm and 16,700 private-sector jobs in August. The state’s unemployment rate for August was 6.2%, down from July’s revised rate of 7.1%.

Despite the drop, Wisconsin was still down nearly 200,000 private-sector jobs compared with a year ago, according to DWD. The unemployment rate was 3.1% in August 2019.

“While COVID-19 continues to hamstring economic recovery, especially in certain industries, DWD’s programming is available to help individuals safely reenter the workforce,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a statement.