State commission approves updates to 18-mile stretch of U.S. 51 near Madison

Jeff Gust, director of the Department of Transportation's Bureau of State Highway Programs, said freight traffic in the corridor increased as much as 11% from 2015 to 2019. Freight trucks make up 25% of all daily traffic on the stretch of interstate, and the three counties that span the project make up nearly 20% of the state's total tourism revenue.

"These are really high congestion rates for this area and something we really have to be concerned about," Gust said.

The DOT plans to restart a study of the project and eventually come back before the commission to recommend approval. DOT Secretary Craig Thompson said it could be a couple of years before the study is completed.

The bipartisan commission was created in 1983 and evaluates Wisconsin’s largest road projects and makes recommendations to lawmakers. The Legislature also has the authority to direct the DOT to study and pursue construction on a major highway project without TPC recommendation.

Projects before the TPC often include expansions that add more than five lane miles to a roadway or construction of 2½ or more miles of new roadway, such as a bypass. Projects that exceed an inflation-adjusted price point also fall under the commission's authority.