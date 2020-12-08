State commission approves updates to 18-mile stretch of U.S. 51 near Madison

A state commission on Tuesday approved roughly $174 million in updates to an 18-mile stretch of highway near Madison.
The project, approved unanimously by the state Transportation Projects Commission, would provide pavement updates, add multiple roundabout intersections and enhance safety for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians along the length of Highway 51 from the Beltline — through McFarland and Stoughton — to the interchange with Interstate 90. Construction is slated to begin in 2025.
Also on Tuesday, the commission approved the $141 million replacement of the I-39/I-90/I-94 bridges over the Wisconsin River in Columbia County. Final design of the project will begin next year, and construction could start as soon as 2024.
Gov. Tony Evers, who chairs the commission, described the two projects as "good strategic investments that will reduce travel time, increase safety and serve people across Wisconsin."
“The bridges where our three interstate highways come together serve freight traffic bound for destinations across the state, and US 51 will be critically needed to support a growing region and business community," Evers said in a statement.
Updated bridges also would allow for potential expansion to four lanes of traffic.
Support Local Journalism
The bridge project also falls within the 63-mile corridor of I-39/I-90 between Madison and the Wisconsin Dells being considered for expansion to address safety and congestion concerns.
Jeff Gust, director of the Department of Transportation's Bureau of State Highway Programs, said freight traffic in the corridor increased as much as 11% from 2015 to 2019. Freight trucks make up 25% of all daily traffic on the stretch of interstate, and the three counties that span the project make up nearly 20% of the state's total tourism revenue.
"These are really high congestion rates for this area and something we really have to be concerned about," Gust said.
The DOT plans to restart a study of the project and eventually come back before the commission to recommend approval. DOT Secretary Craig Thompson said it could be a couple of years before the study is completed.
The bipartisan commission was created in 1983 and evaluates Wisconsin’s largest road projects and makes recommendations to lawmakers. The Legislature also has the authority to direct the DOT to study and pursue construction on a major highway project without TPC recommendation.
Projects before the TPC often include expansions that add more than five lane miles to a roadway or construction of 2½ or more miles of new roadway, such as a bypass. Projects that exceed an inflation-adjusted price point also fall under the commission's authority.
Evers reconvened the commission for the first time last December, following a 5-year hiatus.
Fave 5: State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt shares his top stories of 2020
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2020 seems almost paradoxical.
This year has felt like one exhausting slog of pandemic stories, state Legislature updates and, oh yeah, a presidential election thrown in for good measure. Thanks to a split government, there's been no shortage of politically-charged stories here in Wisconsin and the partisan divide has, maybe unsurprisingly, felt as wide as ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
I don't know if "favorite" is the best way to describe them, but here are a few stories from 2020 that stood out to me:
Back in March, Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first public health emergency in response to the then-emerging pandemic. At the time, Wisconsin had reported eight total cases of COVID-19.
As the pandemic progressed, positive cases and deaths climbed and state lawmakers battled over the appropriate response. In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order, a decision that still resonates today with the state's coronavirus-related measures.
One story I was particularly excited about before I officially started working for the State Journal was the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. However, like most things this year, the pandemic drastically altered that plan.
In non-pandemic news, the state in October formally denied billions of dollars in state tax credits to Foxconn Technology Group — a story we managed to get before any other outlet in the state through records requests and sourcing.
Lastly, in November I worked on a story about how GOP-drawn legislative maps once again disproportionately benefited Republicans in state elections. Wisconsin is headed toward another legal battle next year when the next batch of 10-year maps are drawn.
Feel free to read my top stories below, or check out my other state government articles from this year, (by my count, there have been more than 300 so far).
Also, thanks to all the subscribers out there. This year has been challenging on so many people, so your support is so much appreciated.
Tony Evers declares public health emergency; 2 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Dane County
Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the growing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, hours before …
In a 4-3 decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the state’s stay-at-home order, handing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers a d…
With the nation continuing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNC Committee announced first that delegates and then that most convention …
Wisconsin is denying Foxconn Technology Group billions of dollars in state tax credits until officials with the company come to the table to d…
Continuing a decade-long trend in Wisconsin due in part to GOP-drawn legislative maps, Democratic candidates on Tuesday secured fewer legislat…
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.