State clears unemployment backlog, Amy Pechacek appointed DWD secretary

The state's Department of Workforce Development reported Wednesday it has finally cleared its more than 9-month backlog of unemployment claims caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Gov. Tony Evers announced that Amy Pechacek, who took the helm of the department more than three months ago as transition director, has been appointed to the role of department secretary.

"Today, I am proud to say we have reached our goal to clear the backlog of claims," Pechacek said in a statement. "The tireless work of DWD staff has made it possible for UI to resume its seasonal level of timeliness in January. I look forward to implementing further enhancements to our UI processes to continue to improve services to Wisconsinites who are out of work through no fault of their own."

As of Dec. 26, more than 590,000 claimants in Wisconsin had been paid more than $4.68 billion in unemployment benefits since the pandemic began, according to DWD. All remaining relevant eligibility issues over 21 days old have been assigned for adjudication.