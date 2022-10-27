State Capitol's 'Fighting Bob' La Follette bust to get plaque

Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has taken many walks around the state Capitol over his 10 consecutive terms as Wisconsin Secretary of State, but it was a little over a year ago that he was struck by the lack of a plaque accompanying the bust of La Follette's distant relative, Bob La Follette.

La Follette, who finds himself in a tight race for his 11th consecutive term in office against a Republican who wants to put election oversight under the office's scope of power, on Thursday unveiled a plaque that he said will soon adorn the bust of "Fighting Bob" La Follette, labeling him "a founder of the progressive movement and champion of the 'Wisconsin Idea.'"

“I noticed that here was Robert M. La Follette, probably the most famous politician ever to be in Wisconsin, and there was nothing explaining who he was," La Follette said standing next to the bust in the first floor rotunda. "The average person would have no idea."

La Follette, who said he is a "first cousin, twice removed," to Bob La Follette, said the State Capitol Executive Residence Board earlier this month signed off on the plaque, but on the condition that the $2,742 pricetag be covered through fundraising. If the goal is reached, La Follette said the plaque will be installed in the next three or four weeks.

"Fighting" Bob La Follette was a progressive governor and 1924 presidential candidate who also spent just over 19 years in the U.S. Senate.

"I’ve always thought 'Fighting Bob' was a great person, a hero of mine, for what he stood for," La Follette said. "I think the fact that he fought for the little person, that was his philosophy."

La Follette, a 35-year incumbent Democrat, is running for another term against state Rep. Amy Loudenbek, R-Clinton, Neil Harmon, a Libertarian, and Sharyl R. McFarland, of the Wisconsin Green Party, in the Nov. 8 election.

La Follette has said he is running to stave off a GOP push to claim the largely powerless office and transfer into it power over state elections, as Loudenbeck has proposed. A recent CNN poll found 49% of respondents supported La Follette, compared with 49% backing Loudenbeck.

La Follette raised almost $109,000 in the first eight months of the year, compared with about $176,000 raised by Loudenbeck, according to campaign finance reports.

Wisconsin's secretary of state hasn't been in charge of elections since 1974, and the office's powers have been whittled down over the years by the Legislature. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker removed the office's power to publish bills after La Follette delayed publishing the former governor's Act 10 collective bargaining law in 2011.

The office's budget and staffing have also been reduced over time, and the office currently has just a few duties, including processing annual requests to authenticate documents for trade, travel, adoptions and education.

Eliminating the office — an idea teased by Republicans in the past — would require voter approval to amend the state Constitution. Giving the office more duties related to elections would need to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and governor.