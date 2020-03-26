You are the owner of this article.
State Capitol to close to the public after Tony Evers' new order to slow the spread of COVID-19
Wisconsin Capitol
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The state Capitol will be closed to the public until further notice, the Department of Administration said Wednesday.

The closure, which begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, comes after Gov. Tony Evers’ announced Tuesday the “safer at home” order among continued efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Although the decision to close the building was difficult, the health of our communities and loved ones is the priority we must all be focused on,” Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan said.

Several day-to-day activities and events at the Capitol had already been stopped, including tours of the building.

The Capitol will reopen to the public if the Legislature or Supreme Court convene.

Concerned about COVID-19?

