You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State businesses urge lawmakers to pass 'Back to Business' plan
0 comments
topical top story

State businesses urge lawmakers to pass 'Back to Business' plan

From the The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak series
{{featured_button_text}}
Covid Assembly Hearing 01-04302020153649

Scott Manley, executive vice president of government relations for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, delivers remarks via a video screen during a Wisconsin State Assembly Committee on State Affairs hearing at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Thursday, April 30, 2020. The meeting was held to hear testimony from industry representatives of state businesses regarding a proposal published by WMC to begin re-opening the state's commerce sectors which have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At top right is Rep. Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander, the committee's chair. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Wisconsin lawmakers on Thursday began shifting their attention from the COVID-19 public health crisis to resuscitating the state's economy as they considered a major plan by the state's largest business association to open up the state. 

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and nearly 80 trade associations and local chambers of commerce called on Evers and lawmakers to adopt the plan.

But With COVID-19 cases still rising — 334 new COVID-19 cases, the largest one-day increase in confirmed cases so far — and partisan division rampant, Republican lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers are likely far from agreement. But with a Republican-led lawsuit in Wisconsin Supreme Court that could unravel Evers' stay-at-home order within days, officials may need to mend such divisions at record pace.

Doing so would require Republican lawmakers to get behind a plan, which they haven't done yet. 

Covid Assembly Hearing 02-04302020153649

Wisconsin State Assembly Committee on State Affairs members Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison listen to remarks by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation secretary-designee Missy Hughes during a hearing at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Thursday, April 30, 2020. The meeting was held to hear testimony from industry representatives of state businesses regarding a proposal published by WMC to begin re-opening the state's commerce sectors which have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

And if the state Supreme Court strikes down Ever's "safer at home" order, which he recently extended until May 26, state officials could have as little as 6 days to implement a new plan for addressing the virus and how businesses will operate.

Implementing new rules would likely go through the state's administrative rules process, which the Evers' administration has warned is a "complicated, time-consuming" process that could take 20 days or more to implement. Republican lawmakers could also hold up implementation of any new rules. 

Even if Evers' order remains in place until the end of the month, businesses, which are suffering substantial losses and may not survive, say they need action now to to prevent irreversible damage. WMC estimates an 18% jobless rate in the state, and more than 460,000 Wisconsin workers have filed for unemployment benefits since social distancing requirements were put in place last month.

If the closures continue long term, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association predicts that half of the state's restaurants will permanently close. 

"We are at an extinction level event for small businesses and restaurants and it's urgent that we use this time to figure out how these businesses can re-open safely," said Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. 

Covid Assembly Hearing 03-04302020153649

Attendees of a Wisconsin State Assembly Committee on State Affairs hearing arranged with space between each other at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Thursday, April 30, 2020. The meeting was held to hear testimony from industry representatives of state businesses regarding a proposal published by WMC to begin re-opening the state's commerce sectors which have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

At stake are both the health and safety of Wisconsinites and the devastation of Wisconsin businesses that may never recover from the state-imposed shutdown to mitigate the virus' spread. While Evers already proposed a plan providing criteria for how to loosen restrictions on businesses, Republicans said the plan still imposes too many hurdles for businesses to get back on their feet. 

On Wednesday, Evers said he didn't think he and Republicans were that far apart, but that the GOP would need to produce a plan so they could begin negotiations. 

"I threw my plan out there and we're implementing it," he said. "If they have a plan, let's talk about it." 

WMC authored an alternative, which the Legislature's Committee on State Affairs heard Thursday, that would provide a risk ranking system for businesses based on the type of business, its respective county's health care capacity, infection rate, population density in the region and the concentration of people within the organization. 

An Evers spokeswoman previously said the WMC plan does not include key criteria to re-open the state's businesses. It does not include the need for additional testing capacity and contact tracing efforts. Under the WMC plan, Brown County, which is now experiencing a massive COVID-19 outbreak, could have opened.

Under the WMC plan, businesses would receive a placard identifying its level of risk and separating businesses into three categories — minimal, moderate and substantial risk. The plan employs a more regional approach than the Evers plan, which would begin reopening businesses after a 14-day downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms, and a 14-day downward trend in positive tests as a percent of total tests.

The plan was drafted after President Donald Trump's Guidelines for Opening Up American Again and would occur in three phases. The first would allow restaurants to reopen with best practices including guest limitations and social distancing requirements, removes retail restrictions, reopens K-12 schools and allows gatherings of a maximum of 10 people. Phase two would allow bars, non-essential businesses and post-secondary schools to reopen with best practices in place, and the third phase would eliminate the social distancing requirement and bans on mass gatherings. 

COVID-19 cases and deaths

The plan would also require more contact tracing, protective equipment and testing ability. Under the WMC plan, businesses would follow different requirements based on risk level. 

Lower-risk businesses would be required to encourage sick employees to stay home, encourage employees to work from home and implement routine cleaning and disinfection.

Substantial risk businesses would need to implement mandatory personal protective equipment guidelines, limit the number of non-employee customers to 50% of fire code capacities and conduct employee entrance screenings, if possible.

"The economic impact of shutting down the economy and keeping it shut down has been absolutely devastating and unfortunately it's getting worse every single day," said WMC spokesman Scott Manley. "That's why we thought it was so important to put a plan together to allow us to re-open our economy in a safe way." 

Manley cited a recent survey of Wisconsin businesses showing 35% of businesses that are closed down said they would never re-open if the shutdown lasts for three months. 

In rolling out the plan, Manley incorrectly claimed the state had flattened the curve and stabilized infections. 

Covid Assembly Hearing 04-04302020153649

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation secretary-designee Missy Hughes delivers remarks during a hearing of the Wisconsin State Assembly Committee on State Affairs at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Thursday, April 30, 2020. The meeting was held to hear testimony from industry representatives of state businesses regarding a proposal published by WMC to begin re-opening the state's commerce sectors which have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Republicans on the committee appeared open to the plan, however, Democrats expressed concerns over whether employees who don't return to work because they don't feel safe will be allowed to collect unemployment benefits. They also cautioned against WMC's regional approach, which they said doesn't account for people in more heavily affected regions in the state traveling to areas with few cases. 

Dr. James Conway, a professor at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health who specializes in infections diseases, said loosening up restrictions regionally would more easily allow for infection to spread rapidly in places other than Madison and Milwaukee. 

"It doesn't take much for something to go from a small number of cases to really exponentially exploding in just a few short days," Conway said. 

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics