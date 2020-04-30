State businesses urge lawmakers to pass 'Back to Business' plan

Even if Evers' order remains in place until the end of the month, businesses, which are suffering substantial losses and may not survive, say they need action now to to prevent irreversible damage. WMC estimates an 18% jobless rate in the state, and more than 460,000 Wisconsin workers have filed for unemployment benefits since social distancing requirements were put in place last month.

If the closures continue long term, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association predicts that half of the state's restaurants will permanently close.

"We are at an extinction level event for small businesses and restaurants and it's urgent that we use this time to figure out how these businesses can re-open safely," said Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

At stake are both the health and safety of Wisconsinites and the devastation of Wisconsin businesses that may never recover from the state-imposed shutdown to mitigate the virus' spread. While Evers already proposed a plan providing criteria for how to loosen restrictions on businesses, Republicans said the plan still imposes too many hurdles for businesses to get back on their feet.

On Wednesday, Evers said he didn't think he and Republicans were that far apart, but that the GOP would need to produce a plan so they could begin negotiations.