A GOP leader on the Legislature's budget-writing committee says Republican lawmakers have struck a $500 million deal to boost funding for schools in the next state budget, which would hike funding by $100 million to educate children with special needs.
That's according to Sen. Luther Olsen, co-vice-chairman of the Joint Finance Committee and Senate Education Committee chairman.
Olsen, R-Ripon, said Senate and Assembly Republicans have signed on to the deal.
"This is a good budget for schools," Olsen said.
Still, it falls far short of the $1.4 billion in new funding for K-12 schools proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Evers, in a series of tweets, said the GOP plan "doesn't get us where we need to be."
"I remain hopeful that I can continue to work with Republicans to give our schools and our kids the resources they need to be successful," Evers wrote in one of the tweets.
The GOP package increases state funding to school districts by $200 per pupil in the first year of the next two-year budget cycle, then by an additional $204 per pupil in the second, Olsen said.
All of those dollars are coming from the state, with no new property taxes funding the increase, Olsen said. He said the new per-pupil funding comes from both an increase to the state school funding formula, which gives more money to schools with low property wealth, and to a categorical funding stream that gives the same per-pupil amount to each district regardless of its wealth.
The GOP package also has a $12.5 million increase for school mental-health services, Olsen said. Evers' plan increases funding by $64 million for mental-health services.
The $100 million in new funds for special education is double what Assembly Republicans announced Wednesday that they support.
But it's much less than Evers' package, which gives districts $606 million over two years to narrow the gap between services districts are required to give special-needs students and the amount they currently get to provide them. Evers' plan would bring districts' reimbursement rate for those services to 60%, compared to the roughly 25% they get now.
Olsen said the GOP plan would bring the special-education reimbursement rate to 30% by the second year of the next budget cycle that starts July 1.
The GOP deal also fails to match the $639 million in new funding that Republicans provided schools in the most recent state budget in 2017.
But Olsen said the plan matches the requests he heard from school leaders to whom he spoke. Olsen said Evers would be wise to support the plan.
"I don't know how it's going to get better from here," Olsen said.
This story will be updated.