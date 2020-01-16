State budget committee approves funding for high capacity well study

The Legislature’s budget committee on Thursday advanced a number of measures, including one that provides more funding to continue studying the environmental effects of high capacity wells.

Budget committee members approved a number of items. One of them, passed unanimously, releases an additional $487,300 to the Department of Natural Resources to complete a study commissioned in 2017 to examine the effect that high capacity wells – those that can withdraw more than 100,000 gallons of water per day, often to irrigate crops – on water levels in areas near such wells in Waushara, Adams, Portage, Waushara and Wood counties.

The DNR began studying Pleasant Lake, Plainfield Lake and Long Lake in those counties in the spring of 2018 using budget funds. The DNR is slated to release a report in the spring of 2021 as to whether the Legislature should pass regulations for groundwater withdrawal in the area.

Urged on by industry groups, Republicans who control the Legislature have loosened pumping rules in recent years, saying farmers need the water for crops. They've said they aren't persuaded by scientific studies showing that heavy withdrawals from the underground aquifer have been drying up lakes, streams and other wells.

