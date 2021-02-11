State budget committee advances $540 million plan to cut taxes

Taken by itself, that portion of the bill would reduce taxes by $419 million in total through the 2022-23 fiscal year. The Joint Finance Committee approved the bill by an 11-4 vote, with three Democrats and one Republican opposed: Reps. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee; Greta Neubauer, D-Racine; and Sens. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee; and Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville.

If passed by the full Assembly and Senate, the bill could face an uncertain future if it reaches Gov. Tony Evers’ desk. In a statement, Evers said he wants relief for a broader subset of businesses, including those that received state assistance during the pandemic — not just those which received federal aid.

“We should be helping all small businesses, regardless of whether they received assistance from the state or the federal government,” Evers said. “But as has been the case all along, I will keep doing everything I can to help and support our small businesses and families as they recover and bounce back from this pandemic.”

Budget committee Democrats who were opposed to the bill criticized the PPP tax deduction for benefiting only a small subset of relief recipients. Goyke specifically criticized the plan because it could benefit payday lenders and debt collectors who received federal relief.