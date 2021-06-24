State board backs 220-acre addition to Devil's Lake State Park for $1.64M

Wisconsin’s most popular state park is set to offer more space for nature lovers to enjoy.

On Wednesday, the state’s Natural Resources Board unanimously supported purchasing a 220-acre property for $1.64 million to add onto Devil’s Lake State Park.

“It is truly a great potential addition to Devil’s Lake State Park,” Jim Lemke, real estate section chief at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, told the board. “The land is very useful. It’s beautifully wooded with mature hardwoods and has potential of many different opportunities for public use.”

Located on the southwestern edge of the park, the 220 acres could be used for hunting and wildlife watching, and could also be developed into hiking and mountain biking trails, according to a memo on the proposed purchase.

With 2.1 million visitors last year, Devil’s Lake is Wisconsin’s most popular park, drawing outdoor enthusiasts to its miles of hiking trails, scenic bluff views, clear lake, sandy beaches and hundreds of campsites.