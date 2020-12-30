State assigns final unemployment claims in backlog; Amy Pechacek appointed DWD secretary

The Department of Workforce Development reported Wednesday it is processing the final unemployment claims in the state's more than nine-month backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Gov. Tony Evers announced that Amy Pechacek, who took the helm of the department about three months ago as transition director, has been appointed to the role of department secretary.

Pechacek told the Wisconsin State Journal on Wednesday that the remaining 5,000 claimants who have been waiting longer than 21 days — the threshold for when a claim is considered a part of the backlog — have been assigned for adjudication. There were more than 100,000 claimants in the backlog in September when Pechacek arrived at DWD.

DWD also is processing another roughly 9,000 additional claimants, but that is considered the department's regular workload, Pechacek added.

“This is really a testament to the team of folks I have at DWD,” Pechacek said. "This was a monumental effort to get through this, but failure was not going to be an option for me, just given the amount of people that were waiting and are in need of these benefits. We couldn’t let this go on any longer than it has."