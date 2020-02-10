State Assembly to vote on GOP crime package, campus speech bill on Tuesday

In one of its final floor sessions of the year, the Wisconsin state Assembly is planning to take up GOP-backed bills on campus free speech and processing sexual assault kits.

The chamber is also poised to vote on a series of crime-related pieces of legislation, including a "Tougher on Crime" package Republican lawmakers unveiled last month that aim to increase criminal penalties and more.

Tuesday's floor session comes as lobbyists and Capitol watchers scramble to get their bills through the Legislature in the waning days of the session. The Assembly is expected to wrap up its work later in February, and the Senate is likely to have one floor date this month and one next month.

But also on the Assembly's calendar are a number of bills opponents would rather see fall by the wayside than advance through the body.

That includes one measure, which seeks to ensure the state doesn't face another rape kit backlog, that has received backlash from sexual assault victims and others.