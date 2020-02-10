State Assembly to vote on GOP crime package, campus speech bill on Tuesday

In one of its final floor sessions of the year, the Wisconsin state Assembly is planning to take up GOP-backed bills on campus free speech and processing sexual assault kits.
The chamber is also poised to vote on a series of crime-related pieces of legislation, including a "Tougher on Crime" package Republican lawmakers unveiled last month that aim to increase criminal penalties and more.
Tuesday's floor session comes as lobbyists and Capitol watchers scramble to get their bills through the Legislature in the waning days of the session. The Assembly is expected to wrap up its work later in February, and the Senate is likely to have one floor date this month and one next month.
But also on the Assembly's calendar are a number of bills opponents would rather see fall by the wayside than advance through the body.
That includes one measure, which seeks to ensure the state doesn't face another rape kit backlog, that has received backlash from sexual assault victims and others.
The bill would compel the Department of Justice to provide regular reports to lawmakers and allow victims to track their kits, among others. But it also contains provisions to automatically qualify students who were sexually assaulted by a classmate or employee for school voucher programs and compel police to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they arrest undocumented immigrants for sexual assault.
The legislation rivals a bipartisan bill that cleared the Senate in the fall and similarly focuses on providing a timeline and path for the kits. That bill has yet to receive a hearing before the relevant Assembly committee.
Separately, lawmakers are set to vote on an effort to force University of Wisconsin campuses to discipline students who disrupt public speeches, language that seeks to codify a policy the UW Board of Regents previously adopted.
A similar bill cleared the Assembly last session but failed to make headway in the state Senate.
Still, the majority of the chamber's Tuesday calendar deals with crime-related issues.
That includes half a dozen bills in Republican lawmakers' crime package, which features a measure that would mean people charged with crimes while on parole, probation or extended supervision would have those statuses revoked.
The push is similar to a broad criminal justice bill that cleared the Assembly last session.
Other bills would expand the types of crimes juveniles could be incarcerated for to include actions that would be felonies if committed by adults; bar individuals who committed certain violent crimes from being discharged early from probation; and make it a felony to try to intimidate a victim in a domestic abuse crime.
But critics have raised concerns about the cost and impact of the bills on the state’s crowded prison system, which operated at 133% capacity through mid-2018.
The package could face resistance from Gov. Tony Evers, who has advocated for reducing the state's prison population. Evers and Democrats last month put forth their own plan targeted toward non-violent offenders, including a measure to set incarceration limits for certain supervision violations.
Remaining legislation that'll be acted on includes one to set penalties for "phone spoofing" of up to $10,000; and another bill to make "swatting," or reporting a fake emergency to police, a felony.
