State Assembly poised to vote on repeal of Tony Evers' mask mandate

The memo, which was requested by Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, states that federal COVID-19 aid passed last year provides assistance to households participating in food assistance programs as long as the state has an existing emergency health order in place. The state Department of Health Services estimates that more than 242,000 Wisconsin households will receive such emergency benefits this month.

"Without a state emergency or disaster declaration FoodShare recipients are not eligible for these additional benefits," according to the memo.

Republicans in the Assembly and Senate have said the effort to eliminate the statewide mask order has nothing to do with masks, but rather concerns that the Democratic governor has overextended his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders for the same ongoing issue — the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 5,700 Wisconsinites.

Evers has made multiple extensions to his statewide emergency order and mask mandate since they first went into effect in August. The Democratic governor and public health officials have touted the mask requirement as a pivotal step in mitigating transmission of the COVID-19 virus.