State Assembly passes policing bills, ban on chokeholds

The state Assembly on Wednesday passed a wide-ranging package of policing bills that would ban police chokeholds in most cases, though Republicans delayed passage of a bill that would create a statewide use of force standard and require officers to report and intervene in cases where use of force standards are violated.
The dozen policing bills the Assembly passed on Wednesday mostly by voice vote would also require the Department of Justice to collect information on how often no-knock warrants are authorized and executed as well as on use of force incidents, including demographic information. Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday said he intends to sign that bill into law.
The bills originated from the work of the bipartisan Speaker's Task Force on Racial Disparities that took place in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism following the Minneapolis police killing of Black man George Floyd.
Some of the other bills passed by the Assembly on Wednesday would implement standards and require training for police officers stationed in schools, which now heads to the Senate; require prospective police offers to pass a psychological exam before being hired, which heads to the Senate; and mandate four hours of crisis management training be required every two years to help officers handle people suffering mental health crises, which also now heads to the Senate.
The bills enjoy bipartisan support and are also supported by the law enforcement community.
One of the bills, which passed on a voice vote, would ban police chokeholds except in life or death situations. It now heads to Evers, who indicated on Wednesday he'll sign it.
"These bills are a step, but we must take the next step—and the next step—if we're going to continue making meaningful progress toward a more just, more equitable, and safer state for everyone," Evers said in a statement.
Republican leaders, as well as some Democrats, lauded the bipartisan effort to craft and pass the bills.
"It’s not about scoring political victories, it’s about moving the ball forward for communities of color," said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, who co-chaired the task force on racial disparities and once called the job a "political loser."
Fellow task force chairperson Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, said the bills were about improving communities of color.
Other Democrats, however, questioned the seriousness of Republicans in tackling racial disparities in Wisconsin and said the bills don't go far enough to address such issues.
"I want more from my colleagues, more from this body. I want more for the future of this state," said Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee.
Republicans delayed passage of another policing bill, AB 108, due to concerns from the Milwaukee Police Association over the effective date of the bill. Steineke said Republicans plan to pass the legislation soon.
"Today was not the end of the process,” Steineke said. “If it was, then yeah, I would be disappointed.
The bill and its amendments would create a statewide use of force standard; and require officers to report and intervene in cases where use of force standards are violated. It would also offer protections for officers who report abuses. The bill passed the Senate last week 30-2, and would also make it a misdemeanor for a police officer who intentionally fails to report use of force in violation of standards or who doesn't intervene in such situations.
Vaccine bill
The Assembly also passed legislation that would ban the state government and businesses from requiring proof of vaccination in order to receive services. The bill passed 60-37 and now heads to the Senate.