State Assembly passes policing bills, ban on chokeholds

The state Assembly on Wednesday passed a wide-ranging package of policing bills that would ban police chokeholds in most cases, though Republicans delayed passage of a bill that would create a statewide use of force standard and require officers to report and intervene in cases where use of force standards are violated.

The dozen policing bills the Assembly passed on Wednesday mostly by voice vote would also require the Department of Justice to collect information on how often no-knock warrants are authorized and executed as well as on use of force incidents, including demographic information. Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday said he intends to sign that bill into law.

The bills originated from the work of the bipartisan Speaker's Task Force on Racial Disparities that took place in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism following the Minneapolis police killing of Black man George Floyd.