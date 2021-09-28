State Assembly passes critical race theory ban

"The idea that we are going to say that one race is superior, that one religion is better than the other, that one sex has certain characteristics that make it better than the other, that is preposterous, is should never happen," Vos told reporters Tuesday. "For people who went to civics and understand what America stands for, we should be a colorblind society that judges everybody based on the content of their character — as somebody much more eloquent than me said — than on the color of their skin."

Another bill that passed the Assembly 60-38 would ban similar concepts from being taught in trainings to employees of local and state government.

Another education-related measure would require the state superintendent to include cursive writing in the English Language Arts model academic standards. Both the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the School Administrators Alliance, which represent school boards and superintendents across the state, opposed the bill. It passed the Assembly 59-39 and now heads to the Senate.

Republicans were also set to pass a bill that would direct $100 million in federal COVID-19 funds on mental health programs in schools.