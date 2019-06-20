Assembly lawmakers today passed several pieces of legislation that would cut income taxes, enhance penalties for drunk drivers, push back the date of closure for the troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison and change how the state handles transportation construction projects.
The full legislative calendar comes as lawmakers separately prepare to vote on a roughly $81 billion budget next week that's on shaky ground after two Republican senators vowed to vote against it.
One of the highest-profile bills Assembly lawmakers approved on Thursday is one that would push back the closure date of the troubled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prison in northern Wisconsin by six months, from January to July 2021. Lawmakers proposed the change to accommodate concerns from counties regarding construction timelines of new replacement facilities.
Under a bipartisan law passed last year setting a closure date for Lincoln Hills and overhauling the juvenile justice system, a handful of counties will band together to build regional facilities that will house juvenile inmates. The state will separately build at least two youth prisons for more serious offenders.
Lawmakers on the Joint Finance Committee earlier this month shifted funds in the corrections budget to direct a total of $80 million to counties to build or renovate new county youth lockups.
To provide that additional funding, JFC lawmakers stripped funding originally allocated to build the new state-run facilities. Republican lawmakers have said they intend to meet in the fall to approve additional funding for the state-run centers.
Tax cut
Assembly lawmakers passed a bill the JFC unanimously approved last week that would cut taxes for middle-class taxpayers in the lower two brackets by about $59 in 2020. That's on top of a roughly $27 cut that middle-class taxpayers are already set to receive this year.
After a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year, lawmakers approved a bill allowing the state to begin collecting sales tax from out-of-state sellers and apply the additional revenue to a new income tax cut. The bill Assembly lawmakers approved on a voice vote Thursday would make a fix to the original bill by applying the tax cut to 2020 and clarifying third party intermediaries, such as eBay, collect Wisconsin sales tax.
Along with the GOP budget plan currently under consideration, middle-income taxpayers would see a roughly $124 income tax reduction in 2020. Together, the GOP budget plan and bill passed Thursday would lower the state's two lowest tax brackets from 5.84% to 4.93% and from 4% to 3.76% in 2020.
The bill now heads to the Senate. The budget bill still needs approval from the full Assembly and Senate.
Drunken driving penalties
Two bills that Assembly lawmakers approved on a voice vote would enhance criminal penalties for drunken drivers. AB 15 would require people accused of driving while intoxicated to appear in court in person, and another would implement a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years behind bars for those accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he wouldn't go so far as to make first-offense OWI a misdemeanor. Currently in Wisconsin, first-offense OWI is a civil violation, similar to a speeding ticket.
Transportation bills
Republicans approved several bills Republicans argue would reduce costs for road building. Democrats said the legislation may have unintended safety ramifications, and slammed the bills as a means to appease conservatives who don't think transportation revenue increases are necessary.
AB 273 would allow contractors on Department of Transportation projects more flexibility with the types of materials they use to build roads that lawmakers argue could reduce costs.
AB 275 would require the DOT to keep in its inventory of designs several "design-build" projects, where a single contractor is responsible for both design and construction of a project.
AB 284 would encourage DOT employees to identify cost savings on projects and AB 285 would require the DOT to reject bids for projects that come in more than 10% higher than expected.
The bills each passed the chamber 61-35 along partisan lines and now head to the Senate.