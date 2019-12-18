State Appeals Court keeps in place voter purge ruling for now

A panel of three state appeals court judges on Wednesday kept in place for now an Ozaukee County judge's ruling ordering the registrations of up to 234,000 voters be deactivated.
But an order from the District IV Court of Appeals in Madison blocking the voter purge ruling from taking effect could still come on or after Monday. The appeals court ruled that it wants to hear from the respondents in the case before moving ahead with the matter.
Wednesday's ruling from three appeals court judges -- Michael Fitzpatrick, JoAnne Kloppenburg and Jennifer Nashold -- came as the issue of a voter purge continued to gain national traction, with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lamenting the possible voter deactivation as "beyond alarming."
On Tuesday, the state Department of Justice, led by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, appealed Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy's Friday ruling ordering the state to purge voters who may have moved.
Elections commissioners didn't approve the appeal, but DOJ can move ahead anyway because it's acting in its capacity to defend state law. The case likely will ultimately be decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which conservatives control 5-2.
The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit against the commission last month alleging it violated state policies related to possible "movers," voters who report an official government transaction from an address different from their voter registration address.
"We are pleased the Court of Appeals rejected the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s request that it stay Judge Malloy’s order without a response from WILL," WILL president Rick Esenberg said in a statement. "We intend to file a response and make the case that Friday’s court order should remain in effect so that the Elections Commission will begin following the law."
You have free articles remaining.
Removing voters from the rolls could have a significant effect on upcoming Wisconsin elections in 2020, including primary and general elections for the state Supreme Court and the presidential primary and general election.
In October, the Elections Commission sent a letter to about 234,000 voters it identified as potentially having moved. It asked those voters to update their voter registrations if they moved or notify elections officials if they still reside at the same address. Because some of the voters flagged as having moved in a 2017 mailing never actually did, the commission opted to wait for as much as a couple of years to deactivate the registration of voters who didn’t respond to the October mailing.
Elections officials sent the letters based on information obtained through the nonprofit Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, which flags potential movers. The commission reviews the information to ensure accuracy.
ERIC obtains data from a variety of sources to flag voters who may have moved, such as Wisconsin motor vehicle records, voter registration and motor vehicle records from participating states, along with the National Change of Address database from the U.S. Postal Service.
Wisconsin law states “the clerk or board of election commissioners” shall deactivate a registered voter if he or she fails to respond to a mailing from the Elections Commission within 30 days.
Through her campaign Twitter account on Tuesday, Pelosi wrote "it's beyond alarming that more than 200,000 registered Wisconsin voters will be prohibited from voting." Her claim, however, is incorrect. Wisconsin offers same-day registration, so those purged from the rolls can re-register and vote on the day of an election, but they would still need to provide ID and proof of address to do so.
On Monday, Republicans on the Elections Commission unsuccessfully tried to carry out Malloy's order within 7 business days. Democrats voted against the motion, arguing it would complicate matters if the state would need to reinstate voters if the Court of Appeals issues an emergency stay against Malloy's order.