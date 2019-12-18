State Appeals Court keeps in place voter purge ruling for now

"We are pleased the Court of Appeals rejected the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s request that it stay Judge Malloy’s order without a response from WILL," WILL president Rick Esenberg said in a statement. "We intend to file a response and make the case that Friday’s court order should remain in effect so that the Elections Commission will begin following the law."

Removing voters from the rolls could have a significant effect on upcoming Wisconsin elections in 2020, including primary and general elections for the state Supreme Court and the presidential primary and general election.

In October, the Elections Commission sent a letter to about 234,000 voters it identified as potentially having moved. It asked those voters to update their voter registrations if they moved or notify elections officials if they still reside at the same address. Because some of the voters flagged as having moved in a 2017 mailing never actually did, the commission opted to wait for as much as a couple of years to deactivate the registration of voters who didn’t respond to the October mailing.

Elections officials sent the letters based on information obtained through the nonprofit Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, which flags potential movers. The commission reviews the information to ensure accuracy.