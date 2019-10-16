As the 2020 presidential election nears, election security officials say a secure elections network takes a multi-agency approach, but ultimately starts at the ground level.
During the first meeting of the Wisconsin Election Commission's election security council Wednesday, WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe said maintaining a secure network begins with the cities that carry out the state's elections.
"When it comes to election security, there's no finish line. It's something that's evolving every single day," she said. "Cyber security is not top-down … the best information is coming from probably the smallest locations."
Wolfe said that Wisconsin's unique system — elections are carried out by 1,850 municipal clerks and 72 county clerks, while many other states focus solely on county clerks — can provide challenges, but it also creates opportunities.
"I think that there’s some real benefits in our decentralized structure. If there were some kind of compromise somewhere, that compromise is segregated,” Wolfe said. "As much as having 1,922 local elections officials involved in the process can be a little daunting, I think it also has an opportunity for us to have 1,922 points of strength in our system."
The council, which was created to enhance security in Wisconsin elections, includes representatives from more than two dozen organizations including the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, elections commission and Wisconsin County Clerks Association.
Security measures already enacted by the WEC include multi-factor authentication for the state election database, training and technology assistance for clerks and transitioning local polling officials from Windows 7 to 10.
Last month, the WEC opened up $1.1 million in grant funds for security upgrades for municipalities and counties such as buying new computers or funding technical support.