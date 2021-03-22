 Skip to main content
State and federal tax filing deadline extended to May 17
State and federal tax filing deadline extended to May 17

Wisconsin residents will have an extra month to submit their 2020 income tax filings, following an extension granted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the state Department of Revenue announced that the Wisconsin individual tax return filing and payment due dates have been extended from April 15 to May 17. The Internal Revenue Service also announced a similar extension for federal filings for the 2020 tax year.

"This has been a hard year for everyone," DOR secretary Peter Barca said in a statement. "People are still trying to catch up financially and emotionally. Extending the tax deadline to May 17 should help make things a bit easier for those who need the extra time."

Individuals do not have to file any extension forms and no interest of penalties will accrue during the extended period. Interest and late filing fees begin to apply beginning May 18. The extension only applies to 2020 individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15.

The relief does not apply to 2021 estimated tax payments for individuals or any other returns or tax payments due to the state DOR.

Barca said about half of all Wisconsin taxpayers already have filed their tax returns, with most receiving, on average, refunds in excess of $800.

