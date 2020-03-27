State agency rules it unlawful to cast absentee ballot as indefinitely confined to avoid voter ID requirement due to COVID-19

McDonell said in a Friday email that Dane County's legal counsel have indicated his recommendation to voters is consistent with advice from the Wisconsin Election Commission and is believed to be legally defensible.

"My advice to voters is unchanged," McDonell said in an email. "Use this if needed. Do not abuse the system. Be safe. Vote by mail."

In a joint statement, GOP leaders Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, argued the recommendations by McDonell and Christenson were an attempt to circumvent the state's voter ID law.

"They’re threatening the integrity of elections and needlessly exposing voters to disenfranchisement," according to the statement. "It is completely inappropriate for them to use a pandemic to advance their far-left agenda. At a time when our state should be coming together, it’s sad that liberal clerks see it as an opportunity for political gain.”

Gov. Tony Evers has remained adamant the election will proceed as planned for April 7 — a decision that Vos and Fitzgerald have supported. All three have strongly encouraged residents to vote absentee.