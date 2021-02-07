State agency move opens prime Downtown redevelopment site

A growing agency

SWIB, which manages more than $125 billion in assets, including the Wisconsin Retirement System, is an independent state agency not funded through the state budget.

“In the last five years, SWIB has grown from 159 employees to 236 employees and anticipates additional growth in the next five years,” Hearing said. “The assets that we manage have grown significantly as well, from $84 billion in 2010 to about $129 billion in 2020, more than 90% of which is the WRS trust funds.”

The agency plans to lease 90,000 square feet of office space in a new building located at Madison Yards, officials said.

“The increase in employee headcount corresponds with an ongoing strategy to manage more assets internally, which in turn results in cost savings for the WRS because SWIB can manage assets in house for substantially less than external Wall Street investment managers,” Hearing said.

“Further, like the rest of the investment industry, SWIB is evolving to support the complexity of managing assets in a more challenging market environment,” she said. “Moving to a new space, with the modern efficiencies of a new construction, will allow SWIB to provide more robust and scalable technology needed to support internal management.”