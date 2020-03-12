State agency closes doors after employee exposed to person who tested positive for novel coronavirus

A state of Wisconsin agency has closed its doors after one of its employees may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
A spokeswoman for the State of Wisconsin Investment Board confirmed the agency learned Wednesday that an employee was exposed to someone on the east coast who tested positive for the virus. The agency has opted to close its downtown building to the public on Thursday and Friday, and has encouraged its employees to work from home, although a few employees still remain there and are practicing social distancing.
The SWIB will review the situation over the weekend to determine whether to re-open the facility.
Spokeswoman Vicki Hearing the exposed employee is not currently working in the building and is following health care steps recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. The employee is self-quarantined and is following the advice of a primary care giver.
An SWIB spokeswoman said even prior to the incident the agency was taking measures to disinfect offices every day.
The investment board is responsible for managing the assets of the Wisconsin Retirement System, the State Investment Fund and other state trust funds.
Hearing said the SWIB has implemented its business continuity plan, which allows employees to work from home.
"SWIB is well-prepared to perform its daily business operations," Hearing said.
The development comes as Wisconsin confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, one in Waukesha County and two in Fond du Lac County, bringing to six the number of cases in the state so far.
Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in the state this morning to free up resources to address the virus.