Starting Sunday, Wisconsin restaurants and bars can sell wine and cocktails to go

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed into law a bill allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to go, while also vetoing a GOP-authored measure that would have required the Democratic governor to draft a plan for state employees to return to in-person work.
Evers signed more than a dozen bills on Friday, with the legislation allowing takeout drinks going into effect on Sunday. The bipartisan bill allows any Class B alcohol license holder, such as restaurants or taverns, to sell takeout wine or mixed drinks by the glass in a container that has a “tamper-evident seal.”
Proponents of the bill say it should provide a much-needed revenue stream for bars and restaurants, which have experienced considerable losses over the last 12 months due to the pandemic and subsequent closures or limitations places on businesses to limit the virus' spread.
“How this helps restaurants is, up to 30% of their bottom line can be made up in bar sales — the bar is where a lot of profit margin is in a restaurant, it’s not necessarily in the food," said Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. "This is a tool that will be very, very helpful.”
Under the new law, drinks can be sold for curbside pickup, but not delivery.
Evers also vetoed two GOP-authored bills, including one that that would have required him to submit to the Legislature a plan within 21 days for how state employees would return to in-person work, despite concerns surrounding the ongoing pandemic. With COVID-19 cases dropping and vaccinations rising in the state, Republicans have been calling on state employees to begin returning to their offices.
In a veto message, Evers said the bill encroaches on his authority to oversee employment policies for executive branch agencies. The governor said the Department of Administration has begun post-pandemic planning for state offices, including reopening policies, adding that many state employees have "gone well beyond the ordinary call of duty" to serve residents even while working from home.
"This work should not be discounted or demeaned," Evers said. "These workers deserve our gratitude and respect."
Evers said the goal is to resume normal office operations this summer.
Evers also vetoed a bill that would have allowed students who attend a virtual charter school in a nonresidential school district to participate in interscholastic athletics and extracurricular activities in the school district the student resides in. In a veto message, Evers said the bill undermines local decision-making by school boards regarding which students are allowed to participate in such activities or athletics.
Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, said in a statement that Evers veto "may have opened the state to litigation by favoring certain students over others."
"Virtual charter students should have the same opportunities as their peers because they ARE public school students," Dittrich said. "Instead Governor Evers sent a message to parents of virtual charter students that he would rather have parents pay TWO school districts so a child can be afforded the ability to participate in extracurricular activities."
Other bills
Earlier in the day, Evers signed a bipartisan bill aimed at increasing transparency in the prescription drug supply chain and lowering the cost of medications through increased regulations on pharmacy benefit managers — the businesses that negotiate prescription drug prices.
Prescription drug prices have risen annually and Wisconsinites spent an estimated $1.3 billion on prescription medications and supplies in 2019, according to the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.
Provisions in the bill include; prohibiting pharmacy benefit managers from using gag clauses banning pharmacists from informing patients about lower cost options for prescription drugs; requiring benefit managers to be licensed annually by the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance; and prohibiting pharmacy benefit managers from charging a copay that is greater than the amount the pharmacy would charge if a patient was not using insurance.
Former Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, who served in the state Assembly since 2013 before retiring last year, said in a statement the bill represents measures she introduced in multiple legislative sessions.
“Pharmacy benefit managers play an outsized role in patient access to medications and in the health and wellness of our state,” Kolste said. “Despite their ubiquity and importance to prescription drugs, there is virtually no regulation of these businesses in Wisconsin. Thankfully, that changes today. This is an important consumer protection and first step in increasing transparency in prescription drug pricing.”
Another bill signed by Evers requires the Department of Health Services to provide Medicaid reimbursements to a hospital providing nursing facility-level custodial care and allows health care providers licensed in another state to provide services in Wisconsin, in certain situations.
Another measure signed Friday allows a student to attend a fully virtual school option in the 2021-22 school year, if the school board offers an online option.