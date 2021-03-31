Starting Monday, everyone 16 and up in Wisconsin will be eligible for a vaccine

Starting next Monday, all Wisconsin residents, agest 16 and up, will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Tony Evers announced the eligibility expansion, originally expected by May 1, on Tuesday as vaccine supplies increase and the state expands the network of pharmacies offering shots, making the vaccine available at 595 pharmacy locations in the state. The decision also comes a day after President Joe Biden announced that 90% of U.S. adults will be eligible for a vaccine by April 19.
The move to universal eligibility for those 16 and older takes the pressure off vaccinators to verify eligibility of those already in line for factors such as pre-existing health conditions or essential worker status, said Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.
“There just aren’t that many more people to put in the mix, so this decision to move ahead with everybody really simplifies the whole scenario,” she said.
Willems Van Dijk said a key factor in moving up the date for universal eligibility is the increasing availability of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the supply of which tapered off to about 6,000 weekly doses after an initial shipment of 48,000 doses at the beginning of March. Willems Van Dijk said last week the state received 34,000 doses, “and we expect to continue to see regular increases to that amount in the month of April.”
With more vaccine coming into the state, we want to be sure there are more and more eligible people to receive those vaccines.
She also cited better estimates from the federal government of how many weekly doses the state will receive, and the progress in vaccinating target groups, particularly people 65 and older, half of whom are fully vaccinated and 75% of whom have received at least one shot.
“With more vaccine coming into the state, we want to be sure there are more and more eligible people to receive those vaccines,” she said.
With the increase in supply, the state, which now ranks No. 1 in administering available doses, has increased vaccinations, giving out more than 73,000 shots on a single day last week.
Currently, Walgreens, Kroger, Meijer and Walmart pharmacies are scheduling vaccine appointments under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This week the program will include Costco, Hy-Vee, Good Neighbor and Amerisource Bergen Drug Corp., Health Mart and Topco, while Hometown and Walmart pharmacies will increase vaccination locations.
The state is also opening a fourth community vaccination site next week in Wausau. The other clinics are in Rock, Racine and La Crosse counties.
The expansion to universal eligibility comes as the state surpasses 1 million people, or 17.4% of the population, who are fully vaccinated, Nearly 30% have received at least one shot. Vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer require two shots, while a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson requires only one.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved so far for 16- and 17-year-olds, who must have parental consent to receive the shot.
Vaccination efforts have gained added urgency as three faster-spreading and likely more deadly variants take hold in the state. The state has identified 78 cases of the U.K variant that federal health officials say accounts for 20% to 30% of new infections nationwide. A variant from South African has been identified in two people, and a Brazilian variant has been detected in one person.
Because of testing limitations, only a small percentage of infections are screened for variants, so the variants are likely spreading for the most part undetected.
Officials are also concerned about an increase in COVID-19 infections in recent days after a weeks-long plateau. Despite the growing number of vaccinated Wisconsinites, and those with a measure of immunity because they’ve been infected, the seven-day average for new infections has risen from 387 to 501 in the past week. Daily deaths average four, but increases in the death rate typically trail increases in infections.
With recovery from the pandemic still tenuous, Evers said he’s weighing his options after the state Supreme Court rules Wednesday on his statewide mask mandate, which is being challenged by a prominent Republican donor. Republicans contend that Evers overstepped his constitutional authority in issuing public health orders that aim to curb the spread of the virus.
The mandate is set to expire on April 5. If the court, which has ruled against other pandemic-related restrictions, upholds the rule, Evers is will be able to extend it until more in the state are vaccinated and case numbers start to bottom out.
“If I have the authority to make that decision and it looks like we do need to extend the mask mandate, we will do that,” he said.