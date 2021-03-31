Starting Monday, everyone 16 and up in Wisconsin will be eligible for a vaccine

The expansion to universal eligibility comes as the state surpasses 1 million people, or 17.4% of the population, who are fully vaccinated, Nearly 30% have received at least one shot. Vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer require two shots, while a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson requires only one.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved so far for 16- and 17-year-olds, who must have parental consent to receive the shot.

Vaccination efforts have gained added urgency as three faster-spreading and likely more deadly variants take hold in the state. The state has identified 78 cases of the U.K variant that federal health officials say accounts for 20% to 30% of new infections nationwide. A variant from South African has been identified in two people, and a Brazilian variant has been detected in one person.

Because of testing limitations, only a small percentage of infections are screened for variants, so the variants are likely spreading for the most part undetected.